More key US allies block military flights as Iran war rift widens with Trump

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More key European allies are restricting U.S. military access as the Trump administration presses ahead with its war against Iran, with both France and Italy moving to block U.S.-linked aircraft from using their airspace or bases.

Italy denied permission for U.S. military aircraft to land at the Sigonella Air Base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East, Reuters reported Tuesday, saying Washington had not sought prior authorization from Rome.

France has also refused overflight for planes carrying U.S. military supplies to Israel, according to President Donald Trump, marking a rare disruption to routine military coordination between Washington and key European allies.

Their refusals carry operational weight because U.S. bases in Europe — including those in Italy — are "essential" for supporting Middle East operations, acting as critical staging and transit hubs for military aircraft.

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The move marks the latest sign of growing friction between the United States and European allies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on NATO partners to support operations tied to the war with Iran.

John Hemmings, director of the National Security Centre at the Henry Jackson Society, a London-based foreign policy think tank, told Fox News Digital the decision reflects deeper tensions.

"The news that Italy has blocked U.S. overflight and base use for aircraft taking part in the conflict in Iran is the visible sign of a transatlantic crisis bubbling over," Hemmings said. "U.S. political and military authority is at rock bottom in Europe. Italy’s defection is a worrying indicator since Italy currently has a right-leaning populist government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a known ‘Trump Whisperer,’ the only European leader to attend Trump’s inauguration."

An Italian government statement pushed back on reports of a rupture, saying: "With reference to media reports regarding the use of military bases, the government reiterates that Italy acts in full compliance with existing international agreements and with the policy guidelines set out by the government to parliament."

"Relations with the United States, in particular, are solid and based on full and loyal cooperation," the statement added.

Still, Italy’s decision follows a series of moves by European allies distancing themselves from U.S. military actions in Iran.

Spain on Monday said it had closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in strikes, going further than its earlier refusal to allow the use of jointly operated bases. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been among the most vocal critics of the U.S. and Israeli campaign.

In remarks before parliament Tuesday, Spain’s defense minister said the government had "prohibited the use of the bases of Rota and Morón" and did not grant flight authorizations "to support operations in Iran."

The minister stressed the decision was limited specifically to operations linked to Iran and did not signal a broader break with NATO or the United States.

"If one looks at Spain’s refusal to allow U.S. overflight over its airspace or U.S. bases," Hemmings said, "one could argue it’s a U.S.-Spanish issue. The prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, a socialist, has no love lost for the MAGA movement. But Italy’s refusal comes after Poland’s refusal to allow a U.S. Patriot anti-missile battery to be redeployed and looks like the U.S. wheels are wobbling — if not coming off."

Trump on Tuesday escalated his criticism of allies in a series of posts on Truth Social, singling out France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, although the United Kingdom has continued to allow U.S. aircraft to operate from its territory, including bomber and refueling missions tied to Middle East operations.

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"The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory," Trump wrote.

"France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,’ who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!," he added.

A source in the French presidency, the Élysée Palace, told Fox News Digital, "we are surprised by this tweet. France has not changed its position since the first day, and we confirm this decision, which is consistent with the French position since the beginning of the conflict."

In another post on Tuesday, Trump criticized the U.K. while urging allies to take action in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route disrupted during the conflict.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you," Trump wrote.

"Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

"You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that message during a press briefing Tuesday.

"There are countries around the world who ought to be prepared to step up on this critical waterway as well," he said. "It’s not just the United States Navy. Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well."

NATO acknowledged the growing strain, pointing to remarks by Secretary-General Mark Rutte from a March 26 press conference.

"What I've been seeing is some frustration with him (Trump), about the Europeans needing to take time to react to his request, when it comes to this question of making sure that sea lanes are open," Rutte said.

"There is a reason for that … the U.S. was not able to consult with allies because they wanted to keep the campaign secret … But that also had the disadvantage that it takes time for the Europeans to get organized."

Rutte added that more than 30 countries have since joined discussions on securing maritime routes, "exactly also to the request of President Trump."

Hemmings warned the fallout could have broader strategic consequences.

"There is something deeper here, though, and that is that there is a growing transatlantic rift between right-leaning populists and left-leaning populists. The fact is that the U.S. and many Western European countries are not only split over NATO spending and trade; they are split ideologically."

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"This should worry planners at the Pentagon and at NATO headquarters in Brussels," he said. "Despite recent changes in U.S. force structure in Europe, changes have been incremental and carefully broadcast. The U.S. and Europe still need each other badly for defense-industrial cooperation, for helping bring Ukraine to victory, and for deterring their mutual adversaries."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Italy, the Pentagon and the White House but did not receive responses in time for publication.