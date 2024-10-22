Expand / Collapse search
Spain

Missing student in Spain was likely crushed, incinerated after passing out in trash while partying: cops

Agostina Rubini Medina, 24, was likely killed in the garbage truck before it arrived at the incineration plant

Landon Mion
Published
A student partying in Majorca, Spain, was likely crushed to death in a garbage truck and then incinerated at a waste disposal plant after falling into a garbage bin, according to police.

Agostina Rubini Medina, 24, was missing for nearly three weeks after she disappeared during a night out with her friends in Palma, the capital city of the island of Majorca, according to The U.S. Sun.

Spain's National Police have a theory that Medina fell into a garbage bin while attempting to retrieve an item such as her cellphone and passed out before she and the garbage were dumped into a garbage truck, crushed in the truck's garbage compactor and eventually dropped into an incinerator.

Agostina Rubini Medina

Agostina Rubini Medina, 24, was likely crushed to death in a garbage truck before she was incinerated at a waste disposal plant, police said. (Asociación Sos Desaparecidos)

A worker at a shop near a bus stop on Medina's route home said the girl was visibly drunk and had purchased a bag of chips from the shop shortly before midnight.

A short time later, a witness told police they saw Medina's handbag and blouse sitting by a large garbage bin about 15 minutes before workers arrived to empty it.

The regional head of operations of the National Police, commissioner Fernando Reboyras

The regional head of operations of the National Police, commissioner Fernando Reboyras, during a press conference of the National Police. (Getty Images)

Tracking data showed Medina's phone was at that location for around a half hour before it moved to the incineration plant and died, which matches travel records from the garbage truck, according to the New York Post.

Authorities say she was likely killed in the truck before it arrived at the plant.

The head of the Communications Office of the National Police Headquarters, Alejandro Becerra

 The head of the Communications Office of the National Police Headquarters, Alejandro Becerra, during a press conference held by the National Police. (Getty Images)

Police later discovered human skeletal remains at the incinerator plant and have sent them off for DNA testing to determine if they belong to Medina.

Medina was a thin woman with a low tolerance for alcohol and was on medication, police said, adding that this may have caused her to pass out.