Ambassador Mike Waltz lays out ‘America First’ vision for US leadership at the UN

EXCLUSIVE: Ambassador Mike Waltz, the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations, outlined the Trump administration’s "America First"-centered policies that he is adopting in a wide-ranging, exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, as the former national security advisor asserts himself in the role.

Waltz rejected claims that the present U.N. cash crisis was primarily a result of unpaid U.S. dues. "The United States pays to the U.N. system, more than 180 countries combined," noting, "We have historically been the largest supporter of the U.N., but under President Trump, we’re demanding reform."

Waltz argued the organization has drifted from its founding mission. "There are times where the U.N. has been incredibly helpful to U.S. foreign policy and objectives, but there are also times where it’s working against us," he said. "It has become bloated, it has become duplicative, it has lost its way from its original founding."

Waltz framed the approach as part of an "America First" doctrine focused on accountability for taxpayer dollars and burden-sharing among member states, saying that Washington’s financial leverage is intended to force change. "When we give the U.N. some tough love … these are the American taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars," he said. "At the end of the day, we will get the American taxpayers’ money’s worth, so to speak, out of this organization."

At the U.N. earlier this week, the secretary-general framed the crisis as a matter of unpaid obligations by member states. When asked what gives him confidence the United States will pay, he said, "The question is not one of confidence. Obligations are obligations. So in relation to obligations, it’s not a matter of having confidence. It’s a matter of obligations being met."

The secretary-general’s spokesperson, in response to a Fox News Digital question, rejected the idea that the organization’s financial crisis stems from internal management and echoed that position, saying the funding situation is "very clear," pointing to the fact that some of the largest contributors have not paid, while arguing the secretary-general has been a "responsible steward" of U.N. finances and has pursued management reform since the start of his tenure.

"They just agreed to cut nearly 3,000 headquarters bureaucratic positions," Waltz said in their defense. "They agreed to the first-ever budget cut in U.N. history in 80 years, a 15% budget cut, and they’re cutting global peacekeeping forces by 25%."

"What’s interesting is, behind the scenes, a lot of people are saying thank you. This place needs to be better. President Trump is right. It’s not living up to its potential. We should ask ourselves, why isn’t the U.N. resolving things like border disputes with Cambodia and Thailand? Why aren’t they really driving the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan to a resolution? That’s what the U.N. was built for. Thank God President Trump is, but he’s asking the question of why is he having to do all of this. Where’s the United Nations? So we’re determined here to help them live up to their reforms, live up to their mandate, live up to their mission."

"You have to have one place in the world where everyone can talk," he said. "The president is a president of peace. He puts diplomacy first."

Asked whether U.N. leadership is doing enough to reform the world body, Waltz said Secretary-General António Guterres has begun moving in the right direction but should have acted sooner.

"The secretary general has taken steps in the right direction. Frankly, I wish he had done it much sooner in a much more aggressive way," Waltz said.

He cited structural changes and consolidation efforts while arguing that measurable results must follow.

"The U.N.’s budget has quadrupled in the last 25 years," Waltz said. "We haven’t seen a quadrupling of peace around the world. In fact, it’s gone the opposite direction."

When asked if the administration’s Gaza peace framework and a mechanism known as the Board of Peace are alternatives to the U.N., Waltz said they are intended to complement the institution rather than replace it.

"The president doesn’t intend the Board of Peace to replace the U.N., but he intends to drive a lot of these conflicts to conclusion," he said.

"As part of the president’s 20-point peace plan was also the Board of Peace to actually implement it," he said.

He said the Board of Peace involves regional governments and is designed to create a stabilization structure on the ground. "The Egyptians are involved, Turkey’s involved, the Gulf Arabs, Jordan and importantly, the Israelis," he said. "We’re going to have a stabilization force, we’re going to have a funding mechanism for rebuilding humanitarian aid … and this Palestinian technocratic committee that can restore government services."

Looking ahead, Waltz said the administration wants a narrower, more mission-driven U.N. focused on security, conflict resolution and economic development.

"I see … a much more focused U.N. that we have taken back to the basics of promoting peace and security around the world," he said.

He also called for greater private sector involvement and less reliance on traditional aid structures. "This old model of NGOs and agencies going to governments and just saying, ‘More, more, more’ — it isn’t sustainable," he said. "If we’re driving environments in developing countries that welcome American businesses … we break that dependence on development aid and everyone benefits."

Ultimately, Waltz framed his role as executing foreign policy vision. "I’m a vessel for the president’s vision," he said. "From my perspective, at the end of his administration, he looks at a U.N. that is leading in driving countries toward peaceful conclusions to conflicts around the world and asking for his help. That’s a much better dynamic than the president having to do it all and saying, ‘Where is the U.N. in these conflicts?’ And so we’re looking to very much flip that on its head, and we have a plan to do it."