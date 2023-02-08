Expand / Collapse search
Mexican officials find 14 bodies in overturned pickup truck submerged in canal

The northern border state of Nuevo Leon is a frequent area for human trafficking

Associated Press
Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal.

The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies.

The office said the bodies of 10 men, three women and one minor were found Tuesday on the outskirts of the city of Monterrey.

Authorities in Mexico found 14 bodies in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal Tuesday. It remains unclear how the truck ended up in the canal. 

Authorities in Mexico found 14 bodies in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal Tuesday. It remains unclear how the truck ended up in the canal.  (Fox News)

Some of the bodies were found in the submerged vehicle, and some in the water. It was unclear how the pickup wound up in the canal.

Central American migrants frequently travel through the area to reach the border with Texas, and crashes involving vehicles driven by migrant smugglers are not uncommon in Mexico.