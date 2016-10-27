Mayor: Heavy structural damage from quake in Ussita, Italy

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on two strong aftershocks that shook central Italy (all times local):

4:00 a.m.

There has been major structural damage to the town of Ussita following two strong aftershocks in central Italy.

Mayor Marco Rinaldi tells The Associated Press that the town's church, the parish and other buildings have suffered some heavy damage.

Rinaldo said early Thursday: "The final count of damages will be done with the first lights of dawn.It was something. The valley is small, and the fault passes here."

The two strong aftershocks struck towns in the Marche and Umbria regions in central Italy on Wednesday night, destroying buildings and sending frightened residents running from their homes.

The aftershocks came after the Aug. 24 quake that killed nearly 300 people and partially destroyed the nearby towns of Amatrice and Norcia.

3:30 a.m.

Getting people who fled their homes water and something warm to eat or drink is the priority tonight in Visso, the epicenter of the strong aftershocks that hit central Italy. That's according to the town's mayor speaking to The Associated Press.

Mayor Giuliano Pazzaglini says: "Tomorrow morning we'll need to get them bathrooms and something to eat. That's the next thing. Then, of course, we'll have to start putting up tents."

Pazzaglini is among the 100 or so people he estimated had taken refuge at a local center set up by the Red Cross, hours after two strong aftershocks in Umbria and Marche regions toppled buildings and sent thousands running into the street. Authorities are setting up makeshift dorms inside the center and a nearby gym.

Many more chose to spend the night outside in their cars.

The mayor says there was no time to take stock of the damage to the town and people's homes.

He says that will come later.

11 p.m.

About 60 aftershocks have shaken central Italy, including the two strongest ones that toppled buildings and sent frightened residents running into the streets.

Italy's national vulcanology center says about 23 of the 60 or so temblors carried a magnitude of more than 3.0. That's in addition to one that struck at 7:10 p.m. and measured 5.4, and another of 6.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The aftershocks Wednesday night came after the Aug. 24 quake that killed nearly 300 people.

There have been no reports of serious injuries from the Wednesday temblors, though the ANSA news agency quoted local authorities as saying that a 73-year-old man in nearby Tolentino had died of a heart attack, possibly brought on by the quakes.