Massive explosion rocks the streets of Milan: video

A massive explosion rocked a city street in Milan in northern Italy on Thursday morning, injuring one person and causing several vehicles to catch fire, according to the fire brigade.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there was no evidence of an attack or intentional criminal activity, confirming that no on died.

"It's a van carrying oxygen cylinders," Sala said, according to SkyTG24. "At the moment they're reporting an injured person, albeit seriously, who I believe is the driver, but there's no other damage."

Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters, according to Reuters.

SkyTG24 television broadcast footage from Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

Videos posted on social media showed several vehicles on fire in the middle of the street as people filmed the aftermath on their smartphone

While authorities quickly extinguished the flames, smoke was reported billowing from the windows of nearby buildings as well.

A child care facility and nearby residential apartment buildings were evacuated, the Associated Press reported. About 200-300 children at the elementary, middle school and daycare facility were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.

The driver of the van reportedly suffered an injury to his hand when he tried to douse the flames, according to firefighter Carlo Cardinali. The driver was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.