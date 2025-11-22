Expand / Collapse search
Number of children abducted from Catholic school in Nigeria explodes to over 300

Male and female students aged 10 to 18 taken from St. Mary's School as tactical squads work on rescue

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Trump expresses anger over 'Christian genocide' in Nigeria amid mass kidnappings Video

Trump expresses anger over 'Christian genocide' in Nigeria amid mass kidnappings

President Trump reacts to the ongoing crisis in Nigeria, where Christians are under attack, describing it as a 'genocide.' Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on three mass kidnappings by Islamic terrorists.

Gunmen abducted 303 children and 12 teachers in an attack on St. Mary's School, a Catholic institution in Nigeria. Initial reports indicated that at least 52 had been kidnapped before the tally was increased to over 200 children and then to its final count of 303.

Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna said in a statement that the total number of kidnapped was determined "after a verification exercise and a final census was carried out," according to The Associated Press. Yohanna is the chairman of the Niger state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), who visited the school on Friday. The AP noted that the students who were kidnapped were male and female and ranged in age from 10 to 18.

GUNMEN ATTACK CHURCH IN NIGERIA, KILLING TWO AND KIDNAPPING OTHERS

Man walks past belongings of abducted children

In this photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria, a man walks past belongings at the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria on Nov. 21, 2025. (Christian Association of Nigeria via AP)

No group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, according to the AP. The outlet added that authorities said tactical squads and local hunters were working to rescue the kidnapped children.

After the attack, the state government said that St. Mary's School reopened despite warnings of increased threats. However, Yohanna denied this claim, the AP reported.

"We did not receive any circular. It must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame," he said, according to the AP.

Empty beds at St. Mary's School in Nigeria after the abduction of 303 students and 12 teachers

This photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria shows the dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria on Nov. 21, 2025. (Christian Association of Nigeria via AP)

RAP STAR NICKI MINAJ THANKS TRUMP FOR ADDRESSING PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA

The attack at St. Mary's follows a similar incident earlier this week in which armed attackers kidnapped 25 girls from a boarding school in Nigeria’s Kebbi State and killed at least one staffer. The search for the abducted schoolgirls is still underway.

A woman walks past a classroom in northern Nigeria.

A woman looks on as she walks past a classroom in Shehu Kangiwa Model Primary School in Argungu, Kebbi State, in northern Nigeria on April 12, 2025. (Leslie Fauvel / AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria has seen a series of attacks on Christians and their institutions, prompting President Donald Trump to declare the West African nation a "country of particular concern." However, the Nigerian government has disputed the U.S.'s claims.

On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz held an event highlighting the ongoing violence in Nigeria. During the event, Waltz called the killings of Christians in Nigeria "genocide wearing the mask of chaos." He was joined by rap superstar Nicki Minaj, who called for religious freedom for all.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

