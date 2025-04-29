Man airlifted from Japan's Mount Fuji rescued again after he returned to search for his phone

A climber airlifted with altitude sickness from near the peak of Japan's Mount Fuji last week was rescued again just four days later after returning to the slope to retrieve his cell phone, authorities announced Monday.

The climber, identified only as a 27-year-old Chinese student living in Japan, made an emergency call on April 22 after developing symptoms of altitude sickness, Shizuoka prefectural police said. His climbing irons were also damaged.

The man was subsequently airlifted from the mountain.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT TO TOKYO FROM NYC DIVERTED TO TEXAS FOR 'MAINTENANCE ISSUE'

On Saturday, he returned to the mountain's Fujinomiya trail located about 10,000 feet above sea level, to search for his cell phone and other belongings he left behind when he was rescued, police said.

Another climber found him unable to move after he appeared to develop altitude sickness for a second time.

Officials urged people to be cautious of the harsh conditions at Japan's tallest peak during its off-season. Police said the mountain has low temperatures and is covered in snow, even in spring.

The mountain's hiking trails are officially open only from July to early September, although there is no penalty for hiking off-season.

Climbers will also not face charges or penalties if they need to be rescued, but the Chinese student's case led to calls online for him to be charged, at least for his second rescue.

In 2023, more than 220,000 people climbed the mountain between July and September, according to the BBC.

HEGSETH ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR US COMMAND UPGRADES IN JAPAN TO DETER CHINA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 12,388-foot-high mountain was designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013. The mountain used to be a place of pilgrimage and is now increasingly popular among hikers.

Last year, local authorities attempted to control overcrowding and risks from rushed overnight climbing along rocky slopes to view the sunrise by introducing an entry fee and cap on the number of people who can enter the most popular trail. Similar rules will be introduced on other main trails this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.