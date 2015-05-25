Mali terrorist attacks were designed to wreck ongoing peace talks, says French minister

France's foreign minister says the recent terror attacks in Mali were designed to wreck ongoing peace negotiations.

Laurent Fabius told journalists Monday during a visit to Morocco that the attacks in Bamako and Kidal over the weekend were targeting the ongoing peace negotiations between the government and northern rebels.

"We are a just a few meters from peace between Bamako and the north and it is precisely because we are so close to peace that its terrorist adversaries want to strike," he said.

The attack in Bamako killed five people, including a French citizen.

Months of talks between rebel factions and Mali's government in Algeria have yielded an accord that is close to being signed.

French forces in 2013 routed al-Qaida-linked radicals that had taken over northern Mali.