A travel guide to Spain: Visit any of these locations in the Iberian nation

There are so many beautiful places in Spain that all have their own appeals to visitors. When planning a trip to the country, you'll want to do a deep dive into all the different cities you could visit, so you can properly plan your vacation.

If you love history, you may want to focus your vacation on Segovia. If you enjoy a place with exciting nightlife, Ibiza may be a better fit. If you like a relaxing vacation by the beach, San Sebastián or Granada would be ideal.

No matter where you are headed, get your bags packed up, brush up on your Spanish and get ready for an unforgettable vacation.

1. Barcelona

Barcelona is a very popular city to visit on a vacation to Spain. There is so much to see and do in Barcelona, such as its beautiful cathedrals like Sagrada Familia.

While in Barcelona, take a stroll down La Rambla, visit the Picasso Museum and explore the Gothic Quarter, where you can find Barcelona Cathedral.

2. Ibiza

If you enjoy a place with lively nightlife and plenty of parties, Ibiza is the place for you. Alternatively, Ibiza also has places dedicated more towards a relaxing feel, with such amenities as yoga retreats and spas.

The island of Ibiza is also known for its lovely beaches where you can take a paddleboard and view the breathtaking sunsets, then head to a beach party later in the evening.

Another popular spot on the island is Dalt Vila where you can see the Castle of Ibiza. To see as much of the island as possible, rent a Vespa for transportation.

3. Valencia

Valencia is home to many attractions, like the L'Oceanogràfic, located in the City of Arts and Sciences, where you can view aquatic life. You could also visit the beautiful Church of St. Nicolas located in the city and take a walk through the Central Market of Valencia.

4. Seville

Taking a hop on hop off bus tour of Seville is one of the ways to explore the flourishing city filled with sights. Plaza de España is a must-see stop, as well as Royal Alcázar, a beautiful, historic royal palace that is still in use and Seville Cathedral. While in Seville, also make sure to include a flamenco show in your itinerary, for an authentic Spanish cultural experience.

5. Madrid

When planning a trip to Spain, many make the capital city the main attraction, where Prado National Museum, Royal Palace of Madrid and Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum can be found.

While in Madrid, don't skip a trip to Plaza Mayor, the city's town square and Gran Via, a famous street in the city where you can get lots of vacation shopping done.

6. Segovia

The historic city of Segovia will leave you in awe of its beautiful architecture, mesmerizing churches and former royal palaces.

Aqueduct of Segovia, Alcázar of Segovia, the jaw dropping medieval castle, and Segovia Cathedral are all places to add to your list when planning your day in Segovia.

7. San Sebastián

San Sebastián is filled with luxurious beach resorts. La Concha beach and Ondarreta beach are two of the popular beaches to visit while there.

8. Granada

One of the biggest appeals of this Southern city is Sierra Nevada National Park. Other popular attractions include the Granada Cathedral and the ancient palace of Alhambra.