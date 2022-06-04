Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

London's Trafalgar Square evacuated due to suspicious vehicle, police conduct 'controlled explosion': report

London and the rest of the United Kingdom is celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
London authorities cleared the area around Trafalgar Square on Saturday due to a suspicious vehicle parked nearby.

Local authorities received reports of a vehicle parked near Trafalgar Square. The area is scheduled to host a slew of visitors Saturday for the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

"Officers are currently at Trafalgar Square, where they have evacuated the scene," police wrote on social media. "Please do not travel to the area."

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S PLATINUM JUBILEE: LIVE UPDATES

After just a few minutes, the authorities relaxed a bit, saying the incident was over and that the square would be returning to normal. It was not related to terrorism, according to police.

A police vehicle removes a car following a security incident near Trafalgar Square, as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue, in London, June 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

A police vehicle removes a car following a security incident near Trafalgar Square, as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue, in London, June 4, 2022. (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S PLATINUM JUBILEE: A LOOK AT THE FESTIVITIES

"Police remain on scene," the authorities continued. "The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course."

According to Crystal Goomansingh, a reporter for Global News, "People were cleared from area before Met Police conducted a 'controlled explosion' on a suspicious vehicle."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II continue throughout the weekend with horse racing at the Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 4.

The monarch will miss the event amid "episodic mobility concerns" as she paced herself on the long holiday weekend after bowing out of Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

This marks only the third time in her 70-year reign she's missed the Epsom event. 

The queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, will represent the family on the queen's behalf. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com