Earthquake 50 miles from Mount Everest leaves at least 95 dead in Tibet

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Search for survivors in Tibet following powerful earthquake Video

Search for survivors in Tibet following powerful earthquake

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Tibet on Tuesday, reportedly killing at least 95 on the Chinese side of the border. (Credit: Reuters/Tibet Fire and Rescue)

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake centered about 50 miles from Mount Everest left at least 95 dead in Tibet on Tuesday, reports say. 

Another 130 people have been injured on the Chinese side of the border, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the vice mayor of Shigatse. 

Rescue workers climbed mounds of broken bricks, some using ladders in hard-hit villages, as a search is now ongoing for survivors. More than 1,000 homes are believed to have been damaged in the region. 

Videos posted by China's Ministry of Emergency Management showed two people being carried out on stretchers by workers treading over the uneven debris from collapsed homes. 

Tibet earthquake damage

People stand among damaged houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.  (Xinhua/AP)

The morning quake also woke up residents in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu – about 140 miles from the epicenter – and sent them running out of their homes into the streets. 

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake measured magnitude 7.1 and was relatively shallow at a depth of about six miles. 

Search ongoing for survivors following Tibet earthquake

Rescue teams sift through rubble in the aftermath of an earthquake in Shigatse City in Tibet on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Tibet Fire and Rescue/Reuters)

About 50 aftershocks were recorded in the three hours after the earthquake, and the Mount Everest scenic area on the Chinese side was closed, according to The Associated Press. 

Kathmandu earthquake

People in Kathmandu, Nepal, rushed out of their homes on Tuesday following the earthquake. (AP/Sunil Sharma)

The news agency cited CCTV as saying that more than 3,000 rescuers were deployed to the region to help with disaster relief. 

About 7,000 people live in three townships and 27 villages within 12.5 miles of the epicenter on the Chinese side, state media added. The average altitude in the area is about 13,800 feet, the Chinese earthquake center said in a social media post. 

On the southwest edge of Kathmandu, a video viewed by the AP showed water spilling out into the street from a pond in a courtyard with a small temple. 

Search for survivors after Tibet earthquake

Rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changsuo Township in southwestern China on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/AP)

"It is a big earthquake," a woman can be heard saying. "People are all shaking." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

