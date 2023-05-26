Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

At least 19 dead in Cameroon bus crash

Bus reportedly collided with 'heavy-duty' truck while en route to Eseka

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A passenger bus collided with a truck in Cameroon, killing at least 19 people, the government said Friday.

MORE THAN 30 WOMEN IN CAMEROON ABDUCTED BY SEPARATIST FIGHTERS

The bus was headed to the southern town of Eseka when it lost control and struck a "heavy duty truck," which was transporting sand, Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said. The majority of people on board died on the spot.

Cameroonian flag

At least 19 people have been reported dead after a bus collided with a "heavy-duty" truck in Cameroon  (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The crash happened on the Douala-Edea road near a police checkpoint and the injured were taken to hospitals in the capital, he said.

DEATH TOLL IN MALAWI HIPPO ATTACK UP TO 7, 17 STILL MISSING

Police have blamed the collision on reckless driving and have opened an investigation, according to Cameroon's state television.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Road crashes are common in the Central African country. The government estimates that around 1,500 people die in crashes annually.