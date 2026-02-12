Expand / Collapse search
Cuba

Russia to suspend flights to Cuba as Trump sanctions cut fuel supply

Nine Cuban airports warn that Jet A-1 fuel is not available

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Russia will temporarily suspend flights to Cuba after airlines reported difficulties refueling aircraft on the island, aviation authorities said Wednesday.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said in a statement posted on Telegram that the airlines Rossiya, part of the Aeroflot Group, and Nordwind were forced to adjust their flight programs due to problems securing fuel in Cuba.

In the coming days, Rossiya will operate several outbound-only flights from Havana and Varadero to Moscow to return Russian tourists home before halting service.

After those repatriation flights are completed, the airline’s Cuba program will be suspended until the situation improves, the agency said, calling the decision one made "in the interests of passengers."

Two commercial passenger planes parked on the tarmac at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

Aeroflot Russian Airlines and Rossiya Airlines jet aircraft at Moscow-Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 16, 2021. (Leonid Faerberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Transport Ministry and Rosaviatsia said they are maintaining close contact with Cuban aviation authorities and are exploring alternative options to restore two-way service.

The announcement comes two weeks after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over Cuba and authorized new measures aimed at choking off the island’s oil supplies.

A car is refueled at a service station in the Cuban capital.

A vehicle fills up with fuel at a gas station in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 28, 2026. (Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images)

In a Jan. 29 executive order, Trump said Cuba poses an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security and empowered his administration to impose tariffs on goods from any country that "directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba."

The order, which took effect Jan. 30, allows additional duties on imports from countries found to be supplying oil to Havana, part of what Trump described as a "zero tolerance" policy toward the Cuban government.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website shows a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, an official alert issued to pilots about hazards or operational disruptions, was posted Feb. 10 for nine Cuban airports warning that Jet A-1 fuel is not available.

Travelers walk through a Havana airport terminal pulling rolling suitcases.

Passengers carry their luggage at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, July 2, 2025. (Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images)

The advisory covers Havana (MUHA), Varadero (MUVR), Cienfuegos (MUCF), Santa Clara (MUSC), Camagüey (MUCM), Cayo Coco (MUCC), Holguín (MUHG), Santiago de Cuba (MUCU) and Manzanillo (MUMZ), and remains in effect through March 11.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

