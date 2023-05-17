Expand / Collapse search
Africa
Published

Death toll in Malawi hippo attack up to 7, 17 still missing

6 more bodies were recovered from Malawi's Shire River on Wednesday

Associated Press
close
The death toll has risen to seven after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in the southern African nation of Malawi.

Six bodies were recovered floating in the river on Wednesday, police said, following the incident on Monday. A 1-year-old child was confirmed dead on Tuesday. The six new bodies recovered included a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police said.

Malawi hippo attack

Malawian authorities aided in the rescue of 13 people from the site of a hippopotamus attack that has left at least seven people — including three minors — dead, and 17 others unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Austin Kachipeya)

Police said 17 people are still missing and the search for them continues, although they are also feared dead.

Authorities said the canoe was carrying 37 people in the Nsanje District in southern Malawi.

