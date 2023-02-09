Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Kyrgyz government seeking to shut down radio station

Radio Azattyk allegedly violated Kyrgyz media law by showing propaganda of war

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A court in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Thursday rescheduled for March 15 the hearing of a request by the country’s Culture Ministry to close down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s local branch, called Radio Azattyk.

Radio Azattyk’s website was blocked in Kyrgyzstan in October 2022 and its bank accounts frozen under national money laundering laws, over a video report about clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken region.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: ZELENSKYY SAYS EUROPEAN LEADERS READY TO GIVE MILITARY AIRCRAFT

The Kyrgyz government is requesting to shut down a radio station that released a video report on violence on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken region.

The Kyrgyz government is requesting to shut down a radio station that released a video report on violence on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Culture Ministry, the coverage violates Kyrgyz media law, which bans "propaganda of war, violence and cruelty, national, religious exclusion and intolerance to other peoples and nations." The website ban was declared "indefinite" in December 2022.

The Reporters Without Borders group condemned the Culture Ministry’s move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses "a major new obstacle to press freedom" which is "under growing pressure" in Kyrgyzstan.

Fighting on the disputed border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan killed at least 94 people and wounded over 100 in September 2022, the deadliest clashes in years.