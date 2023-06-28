Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Kremlin says it only hits 'military infrastructure' after strike against restaurant in Ukraine

Peskov claims the Russian military only targets 'military infrastructure'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Putin is in trouble because Russians see the Ukraine war is a disaster: Marc Thiessen Video

Putin is in trouble because Russians see the Ukraine war is a disaster: Marc Thiessen

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen and Roger Zakheim, director of the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss America's involvement in the Ukraine war. 

An official of the Russian government claims the nation's armed forces only target "military infrastructure" after a Ukrainian restaurant was struck by a missile Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed accusations Russia is attacking civilians in a statement to the press Wednesday.

"Strikes are only carried out on objects that are in one way or another linked to military infrastructure," said Peskov, according to a translation from The Moscow Times.

"The Russian Federation does not carry out strikes on civilian infrastructure."

3 CHILDREN, 8 ADULTS KILLED IN RUSSIAN BOMBING OF PIZZERIA IN UKRAINE

Destruction in front of RIA Pizza

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant, RIA Pizza, which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

A Russian missile strike Tuesday evening hit the RIA Pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

The attack killed at least 11 people and injured 56 others, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

PENTAGON SAYS US NOT INVOLVED IN SHORT-LIVED WAGNER MUTINY, CALLS IT IN 'INTERNAL RUSSIAN MATTER'

Dmitry Peskov in December 2021

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Dec. 23, 2021. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Two sisters, both 14 years old, were killed in the blast from Russian artillery. 

Missile strikes have made ordinary urban life in Ukraine increasingly dangerous, and civilian casualties continue to mount with coordinated bombings.

Fragments from downed Russian missiles started a fire that killed at least two people and injured eight others in Kyiv Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kramatorsk

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine paramedics move an injured man into an ambulance near the RIA Pizza restaurant, which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

A Telegram post from Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, revealed that falling debris sparked a fire on several floors of a 24-story apartment building in a central district, The Associated Press reported.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com