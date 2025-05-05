Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s explosive interview, court loss won’t ‘detract or distract’ united royal family: palace aide

King Charles and Queen Camilla were accompanied by Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children for VE Day anniversary celebrations

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry has spent the last few years ‘torturing’ the entire royal family, expert argues Video

Prince Harry has spent the last few years ‘torturing’ the entire royal family, expert argues

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti discusses Prince Harry’s efforts to reconcile with his family and more on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The royal family has put on a united front after Prince Harry aired his grievances again.

On Monday, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace in London. It was their first official appearance, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which honors the victory of Allied powers and the end of WWII in Europe in 1945.

A palace aide told Sky News that the royal family is "fully focused" on this week’s events. Out of respect for the surviving veterans, nothing will "detract or distract," despite Harry’s latest interview.

MEGHAN MARKLE STANDS BY PRINCE HARRY AFTER SECURITY APPEAL LOSS, SHOWS SUBTLE SUPPORT WITH TENDER FAMILY PHOTO

A close=up of King Charles smiling in uniform in front of the U.K. Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III, right, watch a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day and in honor of those who served during the Second World War on May 5, 2025 in London. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The king, queen and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week’s VE Day events, when they will unite with the rest of the nation and those across the Commonwealth and the wider world in celebrating, commemorating and giving thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion, duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all – and must never be forgotten," a palace aide told the outlet in a statement.

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY HAS SPENT THE LAST FEW YEARS ‘TORTURING’ THE ENTIRE ROYAL FAMILY, EXPERT ARGUES

Prince Harry has spent the last few years ‘torturing’ the entire royal family, expert argues Video

On Friday, Harry said he wanted to reconcile with his family after losing a court battle over his publicly funded security, which he said led his father to stop talking to him.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," the 40-year-old told the BBC. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

A close-up of Prince Harry walking forward as a security guard looks on.

Prince Harry told the BBC that his battle over security has been a source of friction between him and his father, King Charles III, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Duke of Sussex said that he was devastated to lose the case, which was a source of friction with his 76-year-old father, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer. Harry has met with him briefly once since his diagnosis early last year.

"He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff," said Harry.

The prince aimed at Buckingham Palace officials after the court of appeal rejected a bid to restore his police protection detail that was stripped by a government committee when he stepped away from his royal duties and moved to the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William and Kate Middleton standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their three children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watching the flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Harry has been estranged from his family since departing the U.K. and moving to California in 2020. In 2023, he wrote a tell-all memoir, "Spare," which lists embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and his sibling rivalry with Prince William, heir to the throne. 

Harry said Friday’s court verdict meant it would be impossible to safely bring his family back to the U.K.

The royal family has chosen to follow Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra – keep calm and carry on.

The royal family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcpny.

From left to right, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

During the VE Day outing, Charles and Camilla were joined by several members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. William and Kate were also joined by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The royal family were joined by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as veterans from the Royal British Legion, which is the U.K.’s largest charity for the armed forces.

The king served in the Royal Navy as a young man, People magazine reported. As sovereign, he is head of the armed forces. According to the outlet, a core priority of the royal family’s work is supporting the British military and honoring the sacrifices made by veterans.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

King Charles giving a salute in uniform.

King Charles III salutes as he attends the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry served in the British army for a decade. He lost his honorary military titles when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals.

During his latest sit-down, Harry said, "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

"Life is precious," he said. "… It would be nice to reconcile."

Prince Louis clutching onto his father Prince William's tassels as they sit together.

Prince Louis is seen here with his father, Prince William, during VE Day. William's relationship with his younger brother Prince Harry is said to be nonexistent. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In what appeared to be a show of solidarity, Meghan posted a photo on Instagram of Harry and their children walking together in a garden.

Split side-by-side image of King Charles and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, right, claimed that his father, King Charles III would not speak to him. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Harry said that the king could resolve his security issue by stepping out of the way and letting experts make the decision. He said the committee includes two representatives of Buckingham Palace who have blocked his security in the U.K. He called on Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to order a review of the process.

Prince William and Prince Harry in London

Prince Harry lost his honorary military titles when he made his royal exit. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

"Whether you’re the government, whether you’re the royal household, whether you’re my dad, my family, despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince William smiling and chatting with Queen Camilla on the palace balcony who is looking up.

Queen Camilla and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the flypast featuring the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows and current and historic military aircraft, at the end of the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In response to the court ruling, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that the issue had been meticulously examined by the courts "with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

The ruling is likely to leave the Duke of Sussex with a large bill to pay the U.K. government’s legal fees — in addition to his own lawyers’ costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending