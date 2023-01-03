Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

Kim Jong Un: North Korea must 'overwhelmingly beef up' military, nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong Un's intended boosts to military power include nuclear weapons, according to state report

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
WATCH LIVE: New Years celebration in Pyongyang, North Korea Video

WATCH LIVE: New Years celebration in Pyongyang, North Korea

People celebrate as the clock strikes 12 in North Korea

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has ordered his government to "overwhelmingly beef up" the nation's military, including its nuclear capabilities. 

The leader made the remarks Sunday at the beginning of the new year, according to state media outlet Korean Central News Agency.

"They are now keen on isolating and stifling (North Korea), unprecedented in human history," Kim said. "The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Thursday. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Thursday.  (AP/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service)

Kim spoke about his plans for a bolstered military at a leadership meeting for the Workers' Party of Korea.

A report from the summit meeting called the "mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons" and government officials to "develop another ICBM system whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike."

A huge North Korean flag is displayed during a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

A huge North Korean flag is displayed during a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning —  a further escalation after previously flying drones into South Korean territory. 

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported Saturday morning that they had detected the launch of three missiles from North Korean territory south of its capital, Pyongyang. 

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan. 11, 2022, in North Korea.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan. 11, 2022, in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The three missiles traveled over 220 miles from their launch point into the Sea of Japan. The distance indicates that North Korea's capability to strike South Korea has increased.

The missiles were only the latest display of increasing military power from the hermit kingdom.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com