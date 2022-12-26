Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

South Korea fires warning shots, scrambles aircraft after North Korean drones cross border

North Korean drones entered South Korean airspace for the first time since 2017 on Monday

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Joel Rubin: US must work with allies to 'box in' North Korea Video

Joel Rubin: US must work with allies to 'box in' North Korea

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin breaks down the implications of North Korea arming Russian mercenaries on 'Fox News Live.'

The South Korean military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered its airspace for the first time in five years on Monday, the Associated Press reported. This comes days after the North test-launched two ballistic missiles.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said several North Korean drones were detected in its territory after crossing the inter-Korean border on Monday morning, prompting broadcast warnings from the South's military. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported the drones were spotted flying in Gimpo, Ganghwa Island and Paju, which led to temporary suspensions of civilian flights.

Warning shots were fired by South Korea before the country launched fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the drones. It was not immediately clear if the drones were shot down or not.

A KA-1 light attack aircraft was also deployed in the response, but it crashed in Hoengseong County, about 140 kilometers east of Seoul, at 11:39 a.m., according to the Yonhap News Agency. Both of the pilots escaped safely.

SOUTH KOREA PLANS TO HOLD OVER 20 MILITARY DRILLS WITH US NEXT YEAR AMID RISING TENSIONS WITH NORTH KOREA

Flags of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, front, flutter in the wind as pictured from the border area between two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. 

Flags of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, front, flutter in the wind as pictured from the border area between two Koreas in Paju, South Korea.  (Im Byung-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Monday's move marked the first time North Korean drones entered South Korean airspace since 2017, when a drone believed to belong to the North was found crashed in South Korea. South Korean military officials said at the time that the drone photographed a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.

North Korea has bragged about its hefty drone program, and South Korean officials confirmed the country does have around 300 drones.

In 2014, several suspected North Korean drones were found south of the border, posing a potential security threat even though experts said they were "low-tech."

FILE - A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. South Korea said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace.

FILE - A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. South Korea said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace. (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP)

NORTH KOREA RESUMES WEAPONS TESTING, LAUNCHES TWO BALLISTIC MISSILES THAT LAND NEAR JAPANESE WATERS

Last Friday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in protest of South Korean-U.S. joint air drills. The country recently said it views the drills as an "invasion rehearsal."

In 2022, North Korea has conducted an "unprecedented number" of missile tests in what experts believe is an attempt to improve weapons and pressure rivals in future negotiations.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test of a rocket with the test satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. 

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test of a rocket with the test satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent weeks, the North also claimed to have performed major tests needed to acquire its first spy satellite and a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.