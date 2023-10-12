Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Kenya Airways plane intercepted, diverted from Heathrow to Stansted Airport after ‘incident’: UK authorities

Essex police say Kenya Airways flight landed safely at Standsted Airport

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Police in the United Kingdom are responding to an "incident" after a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi, Kenya, was diverted from Heathrow to Stansted Airport on Thursday, authorities said.

Essex Police confirmed on social media that officers were responding, though released no further details.

The Royal Air Force intercepted the plane en route to Heathrow in London, the BBC reported, citing police. 

The Ministry of Defense said Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters were launched "as a precaution this afternoon to investigate a civilian aircraft which was approaching the U.K."

London Stansted Airport

The Kenya Airways flight was diverted from Heathrow to Stansted Airport in London on Thursday, police said. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The plane "remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout, and was escorted to Stansted Airport where it landed safely," the ministry said.

Stansted said the Kenya Airways 787 landed safely on Thursday afternoon and is parked at a remote stand, away from the terminal.

London Stansted Airport

Police did not immediately release details about the "incident" on the Kenya Airways flight. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It was unclear whether the situation aboard the plane was still ongoing or whether any passengers remained inside.

Stansted is about 30 miles north of London, and is used for flights when there are security incidents because of its remote location.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.