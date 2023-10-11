Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports

2 stabbed, including police officer, in domestic terminal at Atlanta International Airport

A police officer and a civilian passenger were injured at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Knife-wielding passenger stabs two at Atlanta International Airport Video

Knife-wielding passenger stabs two at Atlanta International Airport

Two people have been injured in a stabbing at the south terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday. ( @louisfoxx_1 via FOX 5)

Two people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, a police officer and a traveler were injured in the airport's domestic terminal. Law enforcement did not immediately release the extent of their injuries.

Terminal

At least two people were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.  (@sarah_nagem via FOX 5)

BWI AIRPORT TERMINAL ROAD CLOSED TO INVESTIGATE BOMB THREATS: REPORTS

A spokesperson for the international airport told Fox News Digital that "impacts to operations are minimal" and there is no threat to the public.

Video and images from the terminal show passengers crouching down while in line.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sarah Nagem, an editor with Border Belt Independent in North Carolina who was flying out of the Atlanta when the incident occurred, wrote on X that passengers in the terminal were told it was a domestic situation and a "fluid" situation.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.