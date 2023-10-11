2 stabbed, including police officer, in domestic terminal at Atlanta International Airport

Two people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, a police officer and a traveler were injured in the airport's domestic terminal. Law enforcement did not immediately release the extent of their injuries.

A spokesperson for the international airport told Fox News Digital that "impacts to operations are minimal" and there is no threat to the public.

Video and images from the terminal show passengers crouching down while in line.

Sarah Nagem, an editor with Border Belt Independent in North Carolina who was flying out of the Atlanta when the incident occurred, wrote on X that passengers in the terminal were told it was a domestic situation and a "fluid" situation.