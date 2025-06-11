Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Middle East

Jordan evacuates sick and injured Palestinian children from Gaza

16 more children evacuated as part of humanitarian initiative announced at meeting between Trump and King Abdullah II

Trey Yingst By Trey Yingst Fox News
Published
close
'Jordan Medical Corridor' initiative evacuates Palestinian children from Gaza Video

'Jordan Medical Corridor' initiative evacuates Palestinian children from Gaza

King Abdullah II's medical corridor, announced during a February meeting with President Donald Trump, enables the evacuation of Palestinian children from Gaza, including cancer patients and a malnourished baby. (Credit: Jordan Armed Forces)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Sixteen Palestinian children, 10 of whom are cancer patients, were evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday as part of an ongoing Jordanian initiative to help civilians amid the war, Fox News has learned.

The humanitarian effort is part of a larger initiative called the "Jordan Medical Corridor" that was developed by King Abdullah II and announced during a White House meeting between the Jordanian leader and President Donald Trump in mid-February.

"Jordan is keen to bring more child patients from Gaza in each evacuation batch and to expedite the process," a Jordanian source told Fox News. "There are limitations due to technical and logistical challenges facing the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as Israeli restrictions."

  • The Jordan Medical Corridor serves to evacuate sick and injured Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip.
    Image 1 of 8

    The Jordan Medical Corridor serves to evacuate sick and injured Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip. (Jordan Armed Forces)

  • A Palestinian family awaits evacuation from the Gaza Strip via the Jordan Medical Corridor.
    Image 2 of 8

    A Palestinian family awaits evacuation from the Gaza Strip via the Jordan Medical Corridor. (Jordan Armed Forces)

  • A man hands a child a snack in the Gaza Strip as they wait to be evacuated by the Jordan Armed Forces.
    Image 3 of 8

    A man hands a child a snack in the Gaza Strip as they wait to be evacuated by the Jordan Armed Forces. (Jordan Armed Forces)

  • Palestinian children sip juice boxes ahead of their evacuation from the Gaza Strip via the Jordan Medical Corridor.
    Image 4 of 8

    Palestinian children sip juice boxes ahead of their evacuation from the Gaza Strip. (Jordan Armed Forces)

  • A Palestinian woman holds a baby as they wait to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip by the Jordan Armed Forces.
    Image 5 of 8

    A Palestinian woman holds a baby as they wait to be evacuated. (Jordan Armed Forces)

  • A Palestinian boy looks on at cameras before being evacuated from the Gaza Strip through Jordan's medical corridor.
    Image 6 of 8

    A Palestinian boy looks on at cameras before being evacuated from the Gaza Strip. (Jordan Armed Forces)

  • A Palestinian mother carries her son before they are evacuated from Gaza by the Jordanian army.
    Image 7 of 8

    A Palestinian mother carries her son before they are evacuated from Gaza by the Jordanian army. (Jordan Armed Forces)

  • baby evacuated
    Image 8 of 8

    The Jordan Armed Forces are evacuating Palestinian children from Gaza through an initiative called the Jordan Medical Corridor. (Jordan Armed Forces)

NETANYAHU COALITION THREATENED BY CONSCRIPTION STANDOFF WITH RELIGIOUS PARTIES

Despite the limitations, a total of 64 Palestinians were able to leave Gaza on Wednesday for Jordan. The youngest is a 5-month-old baby suffering from severe malnutrition. Other patients include a 6-year-old with explosive injury burns and a 2-year-old with blood cancer. 

Four of the patients were taken by helicopter from the Israel-Jordan border. In Amman, the entire group of children, with the exception of two who will be flown to nearby countries, will receive free medical treatment and housing until the completion of their care.

HAMAS TRYING TO 'SABOTAGE' TRUMP-BACKED AID GROUP, ISRAELI OFFICIAL SAYS

Palestinian children sip juice boxes inside an ambulance provided by the Jordan Armed Forces.

Palestinian children sip juice boxes inside an ambulance provided by the Jordan Armed Forces. (Jordan Armed Forces)

The current Jordanian mandate aims to evacuate 2,000 children from the Palestinian enclave, while continuing internal efforts to provide field hospital treatment and aid to those still trapped in Gaza.

"The ongoing Israeli operations make it hard to ensure the safety of the child patients and their families during their transportation to the assembly point and inside the assembly point," a Jordanian source added. 

An Israeli official confirmed the evacuation took place at the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, adding that there is cooperation between Israel and Jordan despite the security challenges.

A Palestinian woman carries a baby ahead of evacuation from the Gaza Strip via the Jordan Medical Corridor.

A Palestinian woman carries a baby ahead of evacuation from Gaza. (Jordan Armed Forces)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the war, Jordan used C-130 aircraft to drop food into Gaza using pallets attached to large parachutes. Some of these drops were done in coordination with U.S. Central Command.

More than 600 days into the war, regional conversations continue to take place aiming for a ceasefire that would end the suffering of Palestinian civilians and bring the remaining 55 hostages held by Hamas home.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has spoken out against discussions of forced displacement for Palestinians living in Gaza.

Trey Yingst currently serves as chief foreign correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in August 2018.