Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Jet-setting London mayor blasted for activating 'climate clock' with ominous 6-year warning: 'Leave us alone'

Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticized over his own carbon footprint in recent years

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Gutfeld: A forest burst into flames but liberals are blaming climate change Video

Gutfeld: A forest burst into flames but liberals are blaming climate change

Gutfeld! panelists react to a former firefighter and Democratic donor being charged with sparking a 2022 wildfire in California.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was widely mocked on social media this week for activating a "climate clock" that shows how much time the world has left to reduce greenhouse emissions.

"Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock — a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis," Khan posted on Twitter along with a video of himself activating the clock with King Charles III.

The clock’s countdown started at 6 years and 24 days, which climate activists say is the deadline to meet the Paris Agreement guideline to stop the Earth from heating more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority," Khan added.

LA TIMES CLAIMS GOP IS CLINGING TO THE 'PAST' WITH OPPOSITION TO GAS STOVE BANS: 'WILDLY MISPLACED'

Sadiq Khan climate clock

King Charles III, right, reacts as London Mayor Sadiq Khan activates the "Climate Clock," an indicator that will highlight the predication that there are just over six years to act in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Khan’s post was "ratioed" and widely mocked on Twitter, as many users likened him to climate activist Greta Thunberg and said they doubt that action must be taken in six years.

"What a load of nonsense," British politician David Kurten tweeted. "There is no climate emergency."

"Leave Us Alone," Canadian conservative author and podcast host Jordan Peterson posted.

FRANCE SHUTS DOWN CLIMATE ACTIVIST GROUP OVER VIOLENT PROTESTS

Sadiq Khan and King Charles III

King Charles III, right, talks with London Mayor Sadiq Khan after Khan activated the "Climate Clock," an indicator that will highlight the predication that there are just over six years to act in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, according to data from the IPCC and MCC. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Khan, one of the most prominent supporters of the climate change movement, has been criticized in the past over his reluctance to condemn private jet usage in London, as well as the air travel miles he has racked up since taking office while warning about climate change.

"Hasn’t he heard of Zoom?" Khan’s critics tweeted in October when the liberal mayor flew 7,000 miles across the globe from the United Kingdom to Argentina to speak at a climate change summit.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks at Trafalgar Square

London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks on stage during Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary at Trafalgar Square on July 2, 2022 in London. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride In London)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Khan's office told Fox News Digital that the mayor cycles and uses public transport whenever possible and flies commercial, not private, if no appropriate alternative exists.  

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.