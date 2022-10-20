London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for 7,000 mile flight to climate change summit: 'Hasn't he heard of Zoom?'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing criticism on social media for flying 7,000 miles from the United Kingdom to Argentina to participate in a climate change summit.

Khan began his three-day visit to Argentina Wednesday to speak at the C40 summit with almost 100 other mayors after taking a 7,000-mile overnight flight from London to Buenos Aires, Evening Standard reported .

The move earned sharp pushback from critics on social media who accused Khan of hypocrisy for the 14,000-mile round trip flight’s carbon emissions.

"Sadiq Khan and his lackeys have flown a 14,000 miles round trip to Buenos Aries to lecture us on climate change," British politician Martin Daubney tweeted. "Which, by his own words, makes him ‘an accomplice to our destruction’ Why couldn’t Khan just do it by Zoom & set an example?"

CLIMATE CHANGE EFFECTS 'CAN BEGIN IN THE WOMB' WARNS NEW YORK TIMES OPINION PIECE, PUSHES FOR GOVT. ACTION

"Sadiq Khan and his team have racked up enough air miles to circumnavigate the world 14 times," the Twitter account for GLA Conservatives, a London conservative group, tweeted.

BIG OIL HEIRESS FUNDING ‘JUST STOP OIL’ GROUP THAT THREW SOUP ON VAN GOGH PAINTING

"Londoners will be wondering which is heavier: the 23.1 tons of CO2 Sadiq Khan and his team will emit on the flight, or the hot air he will put out when he gives his inane speech," Tony Devenish, GLA Conservatives environment spokesperson, said in a statement. "Hasn’t he heard of Zoom?"

"All of my meetings normally as C40 chair take place virtually," Khan told Evening Standard. "A summit in Copenhagen I attended virtually. But some of the diplomacy and negotiations you have got to do face-to-face."

UK PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS RESIGNS AFTER LESS THAN 2 MONTHS IN OFFICE

London City Hall told Evening Standard the flight and accommodation costs are being paid for by the climate summit and that Khan will be traveling with a "skeleton staff" until they return on Saturday.

"We simply cannot be accomplices to our own destruction," Khan tweeted this week. "We cannot be destroyers of our world. No to more fossil fuel investment. No to more fossil fuel subsidies. No to more fossil fuel exploration."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khan's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.