Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

Japan approves massive military spending growth, lifts ban on lethal weapons exports

Japan followed the policy change with an export of Patriot guided missiles to the United States

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Japanese government approved a significant bump in military spending and an end to the country's ban on exporting lethal weapons.

The Cabinet of Japan made the decision Friday to increase defense spending by 16% and overturn the export ban which has been in place since World War II.

"In taking the action, we hope to contribute to defend a free and open international order based on the rule of law and to achieve the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the press following the announcement. 

WIFE OF NAVY OFFICER JAILED IN JAPAN CALLS ON BIDEN TO COMMUTE SENTENCE AS US SENDS HIM TO PRISON UPON RETURN

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force

Japanese soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) is seen taking part in an urban assault in Townsville, Australia.  ((Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images))

Kishida added, "There is no change to our principle as a pacifist nation."

Japan's first export of lethal weapons was made immediately following the change, sending Patriot-guided missiles to the United States. 

The missiles were previously manufactured in Japan under a US license.

SOUTH KOREA, JAPAN SCRAMBLE JETS AFTER CHINA, RUSSIA WARPLANES SPOTTED ENTERING SEOUL'S DEFENSE ZONE

Prime Minister Kishida at a podium

Prime Minister Kishida delivers a speech during a ceremony ahead an Air Self-Defense Force Review at Air Self Defense Force (ASDF) Camp Iruma in Saitama prefecture, Japan, Tokyo. (David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The approval marks yet another step towards the full remilitarization of Japan, which was provided with a constitution renouncing its right to wage war by US occupying administrators following WWII.

"The scope, scale, and speed of Japan’s security reforms have been unprecedented," U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on social media. 

Emanuel called the change in policy "a significant example of Japan’s shared commitment to deterrence."

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) mobile combat vehicles fire ammunition during a live fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area at night in Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan.  (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Japan's government, headed by the powerful Liberal Democratic Party, is aiming to increase the country's relevance on the geopolitical stage through a series of reforms to its demilitarized status.

Territorial disputes with the People's Republic of China and demonstrations of aggression from neighboring North Korea have pushed Japan towards securing more formidable military capabilities.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com