©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update March 26, 2015

Israeli police say a Palestinian has stabbed several people on a bus in Tel Aviv

By | Associated Press
    An injured man sits as he is treated by paramedics at the scene of a stabbing in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed nine people, injuring several seriously, on a bus in central Tel Aviv before he was chased down, shot and arrested, Israeli police said Wednesday, describing the assault as a “terror attack” in the latest in a spate of violence, the worst Israel has seen in almost a decade. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) (The Associated Press)

    An Israeli police officer secures the scene after a stabbing in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed nine people, injuring several seriously, on a bus in central Tel Aviv before he was chased down, shot and arrested, Israeli police said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) (The Associated Press)

    A Jewish cap and headphones lie in blood stains on the floor at a bus stop after a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed nine people, injuring several seriously, on a bus in central Tel Aviv before he was chased down, shot and arrested, Israeli police said Wednesday, describing the assault as a “terror attack” in the latest in a spate of violence, the worst Israel has seen in almost a decade. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM – Israeli police say a Palestinian stabbed several people traveling on a bus in central Tel Aviv before he was chased down, shot and arrested.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says police believe it was a "terror attack."

He says the assailant fled the scene after carrying out the attack on Wednesday morning. He did not know how many people were stabbed or what condition they are in. Israeli media said 10 people were hurt, including 3 seriously.

Rosenfeld says officers chased the attacker down and the man was shot and lightly wounded before being apprehended.

Over the past few months, about a dozen people have been killed in Palestinian attacks, mostly in Jerusalem, though there have been other attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank.