Israeli police say a Palestinian has stabbed several people on a bus in Tel Aviv

Israeli police say a Palestinian stabbed several people traveling on a bus in central Tel Aviv before he was chased down, shot and arrested.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says police believe it was a "terror attack."

He says the assailant fled the scene after carrying out the attack on Wednesday morning. He did not know how many people were stabbed or what condition they are in. Israeli media said 10 people were hurt, including 3 seriously.

Rosenfeld says officers chased the attacker down and the man was shot and lightly wounded before being apprehended.

Over the past few months, about a dozen people have been killed in Palestinian attacks, mostly in Jerusalem, though there have been other attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank.