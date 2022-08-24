Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Israeli PM to Fox: 'We welcome the US strikes against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria'

The Israeli prime minister also spoke out against the current form of the Iranian nuclear deal

Trey Yingst
By Trey Yingst , Yonat Friling | Fox News
Israel's PM on Iran nuclear deal: 'We will prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state' Video

Israel's PM on Iran nuclear deal: 'We will prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid discusses Israel's opposition to the current version of the Iranian Nuclear Deal in a press conference on Wednesday morning

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid applauded the Biden administration after U.S. airstrikes targeted "Iran-linked" positions overnight in Syria.

"We welcome the US strikes against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria," Lapid told Fox News. "The US strikes last night are an important step in the fight against terrorism."

The American military action came in response to drone attacks against a base that houses U.S. troops.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that "the strikes demonstrate our resolve to defend US forces and equipment." 

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a security briefing about Iran for the foreign press at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 24, 2022. 

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a security briefing about Iran for the foreign press at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 24, 2022.  (Photo by DEBBIE HILL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DEBBIE HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISRAEL SAYS IRAN REFUSES FINAL NUCLEAR DEAL OFFER : ‘TIME TO WALK AWAY'

The move highlights the regional threat Iran poses, targeting America and its allies across the Middle East.

With a fresh nuclear deal possibly days away from being signed, the Israelis are doubling down on opposition to a new agreement.

Former President Hassan Rouhani, second right, listens to head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi while visiting an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran.

Former President Hassan Rouhani, second right, listens to head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi while visiting an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran. (Iranian Presidency Office/AP)

Speaking in Jerusalem this morning, Lapid pointed out that sanctions relief could lead directly to funding of Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid said. "It will fund more attacks on American bases in the Middle East."

U.S. officials responded today to Iranian comments about the JCPOA negotiations and that reply is currently under review in Tehran, according to Iran’s foreign ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid prepares to make a statement at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid prepares to make a statement at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. (The Associated Press)

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS: IRAN THREATENS, TARGETS DISSIDENTS ON AMERICAN SOIL

After the exchange of technical details, another meeting of the joint committee that oversees the discussions is expected next week.

All parties appear to be making concessions, with Iran no longer requiring that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations. 

"We made clear our opposition to delisting the IRGC from the foreign terror list precisely because of their terror activities in the Middle East and beyond," Lapid told Fox News.

Trey Yingst currently serves as a foreign correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in August 2018.