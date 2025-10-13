HUGH HEWITT: The World Doubted, but Trump Delivered: Hostages freed, terror defeated, hope restored

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The saying "If grief could be seen, the world would be covered in black" is often attributed to Francis Weller.

For two years, Israel has been wrapped in black. Even when many hostages were freed, the shadow remained. It deepened whenever one of the hundreds of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza or Lebanon since Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion and Hezbollah’s subsequent Oct. 8 attacks fell. When Iran or the Houthis launched fusillade after fusillade of missiles and drones, millions were again forced to seek shelter. Joy was the one left behind at the tables and beds from which Israelis rose to find safety.

Now, after the release of the final 20 living hostages and as a cease-fire hardens, rays of light are emerging from that tortured and tested land — songs of joy rising once more from that nation.

Monday, Oct. 13, will stand as a testament to the courage and endurance of the captives, the fearlessness of soldiers, the resolve of diplomats, the iron will of families, the help of true allies, and the triumph of good over evil.

This week, leaders from across the region will gather to plan a new future for Gaza and a framework for peace, stability and prosperity. President Donald Trump has led the breakthroughs and now leads this next phase. But the people of the region — Jews, Muslims, Christians, and nonbelievers alike — will hopefully commit to life and to a thriving place where babies can be born and grow old "under their own vine and under their own fig tree."

The obstacles to this vision are ideological — tenets held by religious fanatics. Those extremists have been badly weakened by the battles of the past two years. Their regimes may yet crumble, but the nations that share the vision of the Abraham Accords must act together to suppress the export of terror.

"It should now be clear to everyone throughout this region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and antisemitism have not worked — they have backfired completely and totally," President Trump told Israel’s Knesset on Monday. "From Gaza to Iran, those bitter hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering and failure."

The president is right, of course, and the policies of his first term — now continued in his second — laid the groundwork for the breakthroughs that made peace possible.

When Trump ordered the strike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 — when the Iranian mastermind of terror arrived in Iraq with murder in his heart — the Middle East took a decisive turn. The Abraham Accords followed months later. Diplomacy only works when backed by the credible threat of force.

After nearly two years in the Biden-Harris-designed cul-de-sac that followed Oct. 7 — where "escalation" was more feared than the liberation of hostages desired — Trump’s return to the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, brought clarity and purpose.

The gap between Israeli and U.S. policy closed instantly. Trump, Netanyahu, and their teams planned and executed a stunning ruse and a devastating attack on Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile factories. This came after Israel destroyed Hezbollah with unprecedented precision and targeted, inescapable force. Syria’s Assad regime collapsed soon after.

The United States resumed all weapons shipments to Israel and stood shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish state as it began its offensive into Gaza City.

Trump never wavered. Israel never paused because of Beltway handwringing or chatter from think tanks.

When Trump persuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make difficult choices — to recall the last flight of bombers headed toward Iran and to pledge to Qatar that no more strikes would come — the partners proved to the world they would deliver on their promises.

The partnership between the president and the prime minister will go down in history as akin to the alliance between President Reagan and Prime Minister Thatcher. It has already expanded to include Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed ("MBZ") of the UAE and, hopefully soon, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ("MBS") of Saudi Arabia, along with Indonesia and other Muslim-majority nations.

Difficult work lies ahead. The people of the half of Gaza not yet under IDF protection remain under Hamas’ murderous tyranny — terrorists who must be rooted out before any lasting rebuild can occur.

Few believed Trump would win the 2024 presidential election. Fewer still thought he could secure a cease-fire and the release of the hostages within his first year back in office. Hardly anyone had confidence in Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, or expected to see his son-in-law Jared Kushner emerge from retirement to help push the agreement over the finish line.

It all happened. It’s history now — not up for debate. President Trump did it. And if that truth unsettles you, look inward. That unease isn’t reasoned disagreement; it’s spiritual exhaustion.

The rest of us will mark this moment with gratitude — for the freed hostages, for Israel’s endurance, and for the hope that Gaza’s innocents may finally live in peace.

