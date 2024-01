Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Israeli foreign ministry has called for the resignation of Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner in charge of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), amid allegations that a dozen of its employees joined the Hamas terror group during its brutal attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

In a post on X Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged Lazzarini to resign over the allegations. He also said the Israeli ministry would no longer be meeting with the UNRWA.

"I have just canceled the meetings of UNRWA head, Lazzarini, with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel on Wednesday," he wrote. "UNRWA employees participated in the massacre of October 7."

In the same post, Katz added, "Lazzarini should draw conclusions and resign. Supporters of terrorism are not welcome here."

ISRAEL SHARES DOSSIER SPELLING OUT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST 12 UN EMPLOYEES ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN HAMAS ATTACK

The post comes after Israel accused the employees of supporting Hamas and then sent a dossier to the Biden administration that included information regarding which U.N. employees were involved, where they worked and what specific actions they allegedly took to assist the terror group.

The dossier specifically identified 12 UNRWA employees, seven of whom crossed into Israel on Oct. 7 while the others were accused of "participating in a terror activity" in another capacity.

The document says two employees specifically joined Hamas terrorists in raiding an Israeli kibbutz. These two directly participated in the violence, Israel contends, during the attack that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.

According to Israel’s dossier, which Fox News Digital obtained, another two staffers were involved in kidnapping an Israeli woman and keeping her hostage in a home. Another U.N. staffer is alleged to have doled out ammunition to the Hamas terrorists while others coordinated vehicle movements for the terror group.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the individuals who were alleged to have been involved in the attack are no longer employed by the agency.

AUSTRIA SUSPENDS PAYMENTS TO UNRWA AMID ISRAELI ALLEGATIONS UN WORKERS HELPED, CELEBRATED HAMAS

"Of the 12 people implicated, nine were immediately identified and terminated by the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini; one is confirmed dead, and the identity of the two others is being clarified," said Guterres.

The allegations have stoked tensions between UNRWA and Israel, which regularly says Hamas uses the agency's facilities to store weapons. UNRWA claims it has safeguards to prevent such abuses and disciplines any wrongdoing accordingly.

UNRWA regularly provides basic services for Palestinian families. However, after the allegations surfaced, 12 countries who make payments to the U.N. agency have paused their support.

These countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Finland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and Austria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They made up about 60% of UNRWA’s budget in 2022, the most recent year that data is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.