Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Israel has provided the Biden administration with a new dossier providing with information about how staffers for a United Nations agency assisted or supported the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, Fox News has learned.

The dossier specifically alleges that 12 employees who worked with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) aided in different capacities.

According to the dossier, one UN staffer joined Hamas terrorists in raiding an Israeli kibbutz and directly participated in violence, another staffer kidnapped an Israeli woman, holding her hostage in their personal home, and a third UN staffer doled out ammunition to the Hamas terrorists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The dossier accuses 12 staffers of being involved.

This report is developing.

Fox News' Yonat Friling, Gillian Turner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.