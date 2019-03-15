Israeli Ambassador: 'It won't be quiet in Gaza if it's not quiet in Tel Aviv'

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations had strong words for Hamas Friday, saying that it ‘‘won’t be quiet’ in Gaza if it’s not quiet in Tel Aviv, following a rocket attack.

“We have a very clear message to deliver to Hamas, if it won’t be quiet in Tel Aviv, it won’t be quiet in Gaza,” Danny Danon told “America’s Newsroom.” “We will come after the leadership of Hamas.”

Two rockets struck Tel Aviv Thursday and in response, the Israeli army bombed 100 Hamas targets Friday in Gaza.

“Hamas is in charge of about everything that happens in Gaza. That was a missile, a real missile,” Danon said.



Friday, Israeli media quoted defense officials as saying a preliminary investigation indicated the rockets were fired from Gaza by mistake and a Hamas official said an agreement to restore calm has been reached.



Danon was doubtful about the claim that the missiles were launched by accident, adding, “We cannot accept that.”

ISRAEL SAYS THEY STRUCK 100 HAMAS TARGETS AFTER ROCKET ATTACK

Danon insinuated that Hamas intentionally launched the missiles at Tel Aviv in order to distract from protests in Gaza against corruption within Hamas.



“They had a demonstration yesterday and today against the corruption of Hamas. About stealing money from the people of Gaza and using it for digging tunnels and sending rockets,” Danon said. “I think maybe they want to distract the attention of the people of Gaza from the corruption of Hamas.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.