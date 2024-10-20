Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israel to strike Lebanon targeting Hezbollah financial assets

A senior intelligence official said the airstrikes are expected to inflict significant damage on Hezbollah's economic abilities

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Trey Yingst Fox News
Published
close
Former Israeli Prime Minister reveals the ‘two results’ Israel is demanding from Hamas Video

Former Israeli Prime Minister reveals the ‘two results’ Israel is demanding from Hamas

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett weighs in on the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the growing tensions in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli Defense Forces is expected to conduct airstrikes against Lebanon late Sunday targeting financial institutions linked to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst in Israel reports the strikes will specifically target al-Qard al-Hassan "all over Lebanon." Al-Qard al-Hassan is a unit in Hezbollah to fund terrorist activities like paying operatives and buying arms. 

The registered nonprofit is sanctioned by both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, provides financial services and is also used by Lebanese civilians. 

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Workers clean a street under a giant portrait of the late Hezbollah military commander Imad Mughniyeh, as smoke rises from a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

IDF SAYS ‘MISSION IS NOT OVER’ UNTIL HOSTAGES ARE RETURNED: ‘WE WILL NOT REST’

The IDF issued evacuation orders for civilians close to these financial institutions. IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the strikes will be widespread, targeting not just financial centers in Beirut, but also other Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. 

Smoke rises from northern Israel

Smoke rises, following a projectile attack, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, near Shlomi, northern Israel, October 19, 2024.  (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Fox News is told the goal is to strike at the heart of Hezbollah’s financial support for the conflict with Israel, which has been ongoing since October 2023, the month Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing nearly 1,200 and taking hundreds more as hostages. 

NETANYAHU PROMISES RETALIATION FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT BY HEZBOLLAH

A senior intelligence official indicated earlier Sunday that not all of Hezbollah’s money is being held in these financial institutions, but it’s expected to inflict significant damage on the group’s economic abilities. 

The official noted that there are hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians – mostly Shias – who use this banking system, and there are a number of branches in Beirut expected to be targeted. 

Weapons belonging to Hezbollah

Hezbollah weapons cache located near a UNIFIL post by IDF troops in southern Lebanon. (IDF Spokesman's Unit.)

A year of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah over the war in Gaza turned into all-out war last month, and Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon early this month.

Israel's announcement came a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called civilian casualties in Lebanon "far too high" in the Israel-Hezbollah war, and urged Israel to scale back some strikes, especially in and around Beirut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran supports the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, and the United States is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents indicating that Israel was moving military assets into place for a military strike in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1, according to three U.S. officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 