Israel Security Agency creates new unit to hunt, kill every Hamas terrorist in Oct. 7 surprise attacks: report

The Shin Bet, Israel's version of the FBI, calls the unit NILI, according to a new report

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Israeli forces claim they killed Hamas commander Video

Israeli forces claim they killed Hamas commander

FOX News’ Trey Yingst reports on the IDF claiming to have killed a senior Hamas commander as they ramp up their attacks on Gaza.

Israel's version of the FBI has reportedly launched a new unit dedicated to tracking down and killing every Hamas terrorist who took part in the surprise Oct. 7 attacks from Gaza. 

The Israel Security Agency, known as Shin Bet, established a new unit known as NILI, an acronym in Hebrew for "The Eternity of Israel Will Not Lie," according to the Jerusalem Post.

The new unit, which will operate separately from other command and control units focused on taking out strike cells and high-ranking Hamas officials, is tasked with tracking down and eliminating every person who played a role in the atrocities, according to the report. 

Israeli security forces in uniform

Israeli security forces in the village of Yafia, west of Nazareth, on June 8, 2023. Israeli forces launched a new unit tasked with hunting down Hamas terrorists involved in the Oct. 7 attack. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

It will specifically target members of a special Hamas commando unit within the terror organization's Nukhba wing. which Israel believes carried out the attacks.

London protester holds poster of Israeli hostages

People participate in a "Bring Them Home'" rally in Trafalgar Square calling for the release of hostages held by Hama on Oct. 22, 2023, in London. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Those assigned to the unique mission reportedly include both field operatives and intelligence personnel.

Israeli forces have claimed to have killed several Hamas commanders in recent days as they continue their strikes on the Gaza Strip. Among them are Ali Qadhi, a commander within the Hamas Nukhba force considered a key player in the attack on the border region, as well as Billal Al Kedra, who Israeli forces say led Hamas' deadly raid in Nirim.

London protest for Israeli hostages

The Israeli government says 210 hostages were taken by Hamas from communities in southern Israel during the militants' attack on Oct. 7. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

More than 20 towns and villages in southern Israel were ambushed in the sweeping assault by Hamas militants launched from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, according to The Associated Press. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in Hamas' initial assault, and roughly 200 others are said to have been taken to Gaza as hostages. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

