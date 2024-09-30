Israel launches limited ground operations in Lebanon as war against Hezbollah, terrorist groups continue

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began a limited, localized ground operation targeting Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah on Monday evening, marking a new chapter in the Israel-Hamas war.

The developments came in the wake of the IDF's successful attacks against Hezbollah, killing several of the organization's key figures over the weekend.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was one of the most notable fatalities. The Israeli military also confirmed that Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, was eliminated by IDF forces.

Shortly before Monday's operation, the IDF imposed a closed military zone on northern Israeli border communities including Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi.

The incursion began after the Israeli military launched airstrikes on central Beirut on Sunday, marking the first time in the year-long war that the central part of the Lebanese capital was targeted.

The IDF previously aimed towards south Beirut, which is a stronghold for Hezbollah. On Sunday, it targeted Sunni terrorist group Al-Jamāʻah al-islāmīyah.

On Monday afternoon, President Biden expressed disapproval over the IDF's imminent ground operations.

"I’m more aware [of Israel's plan] than you might know, and I’m comfortable with them stopping," Biden told reporters before the incursion started.

"We should have a ceasefire now."

Earlier on Monday, the IDF issued an ominous warning to Hezbollah in an X post.

"A surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility that Hezbollah had positioned approx. 1.5 km from Beirut’s international airport was dismantled in a precise IDF strike," the Israeli military announced. "This infrastructure poses a threat to both the Lebanese and international airspace."

"The IDF will continue to degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities in Lebanon."