Israel launches limited ground operations in Lebanon as war against Hezbollah, terrorist groups continue

Biden called for a 'ceasefire now' before IDF ground operations began

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Israeli invasion of Lebanon 'imminent' amid fight against Hezbollah Video

Israeli invasion of Lebanon 'imminent' amid fight against Hezbollah

Fox News' Nate Foy reports the latest on the likely ground incursion. The 'Outnumbered' panel also discussed their reaction to the media's depiction of terrorists like former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began a limited, localized ground operation targeting Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah on Monday evening, marking a new chapter in the Israel-Hamas war.

The developments came in the wake of the IDF's successful attacks against Hezbollah, killing several of the organization's key figures over the weekend.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was one of the most notable fatalities. The Israeli military also confirmed that Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, was eliminated by IDF forces.

Shortly before Monday's operation, the IDF imposed a closed military zone on northern Israeli border communities including Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi.

BIDEN SAYS HE WILL TALK TO NETANYAHU AS ISRAEL PUMMELS SUNNI TERROR TARGETS IN BEIRUT

Israeli tanks and APC's

Israeli tanks and APC's gather by the Israeli - Lebanese border on September 30, 2024. (Erik Marmor/Getty Images)

The incursion began after the Israeli military launched airstrikes on central Beirut on Sunday, marking the first time in the year-long war that the central part of the Lebanese capital was targeted.

The IDF previously aimed towards south Beirut, which is a stronghold for Hezbollah. On Sunday, it targeted Sunni terrorist group Al-Jamāʻah al-islāmīyah.

On Monday afternoon, President Biden expressed disapproval over the IDF's imminent ground operations.

ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH WAR: NETANYAHU 'DID NOT EVEN RESPOND' TO US CEASE-FIRE DEAL, PLEDGES TO FIGHT 'FULL FORCE'

Missiles in air

HAIFA, ISRAEL - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of the city after a series of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon over Haifa, located on northern Israel on September 30, 2024. While the rockets were viewed from Haifa, Israel, some of the rockets were destroyed by the Israeli air defense system "Iron Dome". ( Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I’m more aware [of Israel's plan] than you might know, and I’m comfortable with them stopping," Biden told reporters before the incursion started.

"We should have a ceasefire now."

Earlier on Monday, the IDF issued an ominous warning to Hezbollah in an X post.

"A surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility that Hezbollah had positioned approx. 1.5 km from Beirut’s international airport was dismantled in a precise IDF strike," the Israeli military announced. "This infrastructure poses a threat to both the Lebanese and international airspace."

Smoke billows from Khiam, Lebanon

30 September 2024, Lebanon, Qliyaa: Heavy smoke from Israeli air raids billows from the southern Lebanese border town Khiam. (Photo by Stringer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"The IDF will continue to degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities in Lebanon."

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.