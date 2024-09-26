Israel-Hezbollah war: Netanyahu 'did not even respond' to US cease-fire deal, pledges to fight 'full force'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shut down reports of a cease-fire at the Israel-Lebanon border on Thursday, saying he "did not even respond" to the U.S. proposal.

Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting both in Gaza and against Hezbollah "with full force." The statement comes as Israel stands on the brink of all-out war with Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy terrorist group that operates in Lebanon.

The Commanding Officer of the IDF Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, said Israeli forces are currently engaged in "a very significant offensive effort."

"We have set a very, very clear goal. We want to change the security reality in the north fundamentally. So that we can bring the residents back home with security, with a sense of security, and truly change the security situation. This week we are in a very significant offensive effort, with strikes that are taking away a lot of [Hezbollah's] capabilities and resources," Milo said.

Israeli forces say they carried out 75 airstrikes within Lebanon overnight on Thursday, targeting Hezbollah terror cells and weapon caches.

Meanwhile, the IDF is also transferring large amounts of military power northward. The military released photos of tanks being mobilized toward the northern border.

IDF troops also conducted drills simulating "maneuvers in Lebanon" on Thursday, a potential indication of plans to invade.

"The exercise took place a few kilometers from the Lebanese border and trained the troops in maneuvering and combat in thicketed, mountainous terrain. During the exercise, the troops enhanced their operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in enemy territory on the northern front," the IDF said in a statement.

Israel's conflict with Hezbollah has continued to escalate in recent weeks, with both sides exchanging dozens of missiles and rockets. Israel's attacks have been far more effective, however, as most of Hezbollah's missiles never reach their targets.

A massive bombardment from Israel earlier this week killed at least 560 over the course of two days, according to Lebanese officials. Israel says it targeted Hezbollah personnel, weapons and infrastructure with the strikes, but it has also said those targets have been purposely placed near civilians.