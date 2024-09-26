Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel-Hezbollah war: Netanyahu 'did not even respond' to US cease-fire deal, pledges to fight 'full force'

The IDF says it conducted drills simulating operations in Lebanon

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Israel carries out more strikes in Lebanon Video

Israel carries out more strikes in Lebanon

Fox News’ Nate Foy reports on the war in Israel as tensions escalate following attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shut down reports of a cease-fire at the Israel-Lebanon border on Thursday, saying he "did not even respond" to the U.S. proposal.

Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting both in Gaza and against Hezbollah "with full force." The statement comes as Israel stands on the brink of all-out war with Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy terrorist group that operates in Lebanon.

The Commanding Officer of the IDF Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, said Israeli forces are currently engaged in "a very significant offensive effort."

"We have set a very, very clear goal. We want to change the security reality in the north fundamentally. So that we can bring the residents back home with security, with a sense of security, and truly change the security situation. This week we are in a very significant offensive effort, with strikes that are taking away a lot of [Hezbollah's] capabilities and resources," Milo said.

HOW A US-BACKED UN RESOLUTION FAILED TO STOP HEZBOLLAH TERROR TAKEOVER: 'BIPARTISAN FAILURE'

explosion in Lebanon

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Israeli forces say they carried out 75 airstrikes within Lebanon overnight on Thursday, targeting Hezbollah terror cells and weapon caches.

ISRAEL STRIKES WITHIN LEBANON AFTER HEZBOLLAH BALLISTIC MISSILE FORCES MILLIONS IN TEL AVIV INTO BOMB SHELTERS

Meanwhile, the IDF is also transferring large amounts of military power northward. The military released photos of tanks being mobilized toward the northern border.

IDF troops also conducted drills simulating "maneuvers in Lebanon" on Thursday, a potential indication of plans to invade.

Israel is moving military power north toward Lebanon as observers fear plans for all-out war with Hezbollah.

Israel is moving military power north toward Lebanon as observers fear plans for all-out war with Hezbollah. (IDF)

"The exercise took place a few kilometers from the Lebanese border and trained the troops in maneuvering and combat in thicketed, mountainous terrain. During the exercise, the troops enhanced their operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in enemy territory on the northern front," the IDF said in a statement.

KIRBY SLAMS HAMAS CHIEF SINWAR AS 'THE MAJOR OBSTACLE' TO CEASE-FIRE, HOSTAGE RELEASE DEAL WITH ISRAEL

Israel's conflict with Hezbollah has continued to escalate in recent weeks, with both sides exchanging dozens of missiles and rockets. Israel's attacks have been far more effective, however, as most of Hezbollah's missiles never reach their targets.

Crowd gathers in Beirut following airstrike

Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs. (AP/Bilal Hussein)

A massive bombardment from Israel earlier this week killed at least 560 over the course of two days, according to Lebanese officials. Israel says it targeted Hezbollah personnel, weapons and infrastructure with the strikes, but it has also said those targets have been purposely placed near civilians.

