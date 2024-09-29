Expand / Collapse search
World

Biden says he will talk to Netanyahu as Israel pummels Sunni terror targets in Beirut

IDF has killed multiple Hezbollah leaders in recent days

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Israel bringing security to the world: David Friedman Video

Israel bringing security to the world: David Friedman

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman discusses the death of Hassan Nasrallah and fears of an all-out war in Lebanon on 'Fox Report.'

President Biden said on Sunday that he intended to talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu imminently, shortly before the Israel-Hamas war intensified in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Sunday evening, marking the first time the Israeli military implemented an airstrike on the central part of the city amid the yearlong Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking from Dover Air Force Base earlier that afternoon, Biden confirmed to reporters that he planned to speak with Netanyahu. The conversation took place hours before the airstrike began.

"Yes, I will be talking to him," the Democrat said. "And I'll tell you what I say to him when I talk to him."

ISRAELI MILITARY SAYS HEZBOLLAH LEADER HASSAN NASRALLAH KILLED IN BEIRUT STRIKE

Split image of Biden, Beirut rubble

President Biden said he intended to speak to Netanyahu as Israel's attacks against Hezbollah intensified on Sunday. (Getty Images | Associated Press)

When asked about avoiding an "all-out war" in the Middle East, Biden said the U.S. has "to avoid it."

"We really have to avoid it," Biden said. "We have already taken precautions relative to our embassies and personnel who want to leave."

"And, but, we're not there yet, but we're working like hell with the French and many others to avoid [more] war."

The Associated Press first reported the airstrike on Sunday evening, citing witnesses in central Beirut. The airstrike came the same weekend that the IDF systematically targeted Hezbollah, a Lebanese terrorist group that supports Hamas.

ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH WAR: NETANYAHU 'DID NOT EVEN RESPOND' TO US CEASE-FIRE DEAL, PLEDGES TO FIGHT 'FULL FORCE'

Man standing near rubble

A man walks on rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The IDF had only targeted south Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, before Sunday's strikes. Dozens of people in Lebanon were killed by the IDF over the weekend, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Smoke on top of rubble

A man stands on the rubble of buildings near the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The Israeli military also confirmed that Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, was eliminated by IDF forces.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.