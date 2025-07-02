Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel fighting 'very tough' war in Gaza, retired British Army colonel says

Retired British Col. Richard Kemp said he witnessed IDF efforts to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Retired British colonel talks Israel’s actions in Gaza and humanitarian aid Video

Retired British colonel talks Israel’s actions in Gaza and humanitarian aid

Ret. British Col. Richard Kemp, who recently returned from Gaza, gives his analysis of the war and shares what he heard from civilians receiving aid from the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The world’s focus on the Middle East has seemingly shifted back to the Israel-Hamas war following the conflict with Iran that culminated in the historic strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities. For more than 20 months, Israel has operated in Gaza following Hamas’ brutal surprise attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been heavily scrutinized over their handling of the war, particularly when it comes to damage to civilian areas and the distribution of humanitarian aid. However, Ret. British Col. Richard Kemp told Fox News Digital that Israel is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties whenever possible. Kemp, who recently returned from a trip to Israel and Gaza, said that the war has been "very tough" as Hamas continues to embed itself among the civilian population or in tunnels.

Israeli soldiers operating in Gaza

Israeli soldiers walk out from a tunnel underneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis at the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, June 8, 2025.  (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

ISRAEL ACCEPTS TRUMP-LED CEASEFIRE PLAN THAT COULD END GAZA WAR WITHIN 60 DAYS

"In my view, the IDF have been conducting it very effectively," Kemp said. "They've killed huge numbers of Hamas terrorists. They've destroyed a lot of Hamas' infrastructure, including some of the tunnels, but they've got a long way to go yet. The fight’s not over yet."

In Kemp’s assessment, the fighting in Gaza will continue until Israel defeats Hamas, which becomes a difficult task for an army actively avoiding civilian casualties, something the former British officer said he witnessed "personally." 

Former commander of British forces in Afghanistan Colonel Richard Kemp

Former commander of British forces in Afghanistan Colonel Richard Kemp speaking at a rally calling for the release of the hostages taken in the October 7 Hamas attacks at St Johns Wood United Synagogue in London.  (Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images)

TERROR IN GAZA: HAMAS OFFERS BOUNTIES TO KILL US AND LOCAL AID WORKERS, GROUP SAYS

Kemp also told Fox News Digital that civilian deaths in Gaza are "unavoidable" because of how Hamas operates. He argued that this is part of the terror group’s "primary objective," which he says is "to get the IDF to kill as many civilians as possible so they can achieve what they have achieved, which is the vilification of Israel, the isolation of Israel, and the condemnation of Israel — the accusations of war crimes and genocide — none of which are true." He commended the IDF, saying that Israeli forces have "done a quite extraordinary job that no other army probably could do of maximizing the destruction of Hamas while minimizing the deaths of civilians."

While on the ground in Gaza, Kemp had the opportunity to speak with civilians and visit aid distribution sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). He said the civilians who spoke with him were grateful for the aid and recognized the role the U.S., under President Donald Trump, has played. At the same time, they hold Hamas responsible for putting them in "the terrible situation they're in now."

Palestinians carry aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

People carry boxes of relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private US-backed aid group that has bypassed the longstanding UN-led system in the territory, as displaced Palestinians return from an aid distribution center in the central Gaza Strip on June 8, 2025. The UN and major aid organizations have refused to cooperate with the GHF, citing concerns that it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.  (EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMAS FACES 'LEGITIMACY CRISIS' AS DESPERATE GAZANS FLOCK TO US-BACKED AID CENTERS

When asked about the criticism GHF has faced from the international community — particularly the United Nations — Kemp said that the organization is working in a way that is "uniquely suitable" for the situation in Gaza. He argued that the U.N. is attempting to apply a "standard template solution," which does not work for Gaza, as evidenced by the amount of aid stolen by Hamas.

"Some of them told me it was the first time since the war began, 20 months ago, that they have actually received any free aid at all," Kemp told Fox News Digital. He said that in some instances, Hamas would steal aid and sell the goods at premium prices that many civilians could not afford.

Kemp emphasized the need for other nations and major humanitarian organizations to support the GHF and noted the recent $30 million in funding the organization had received from the U.S.

"No other country that I know of has directly contributed funding to the GHF, and they should do so because the GHF, not the U.N., is the future of aid deliveries into Gaza," Kemp told Fox News Digital. He also acknowledged that the U.N. has a role to play, but added that it must be "in the interest of the people of Gaza, not bureaucracy."

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.