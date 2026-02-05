Iran's Khamenei stays away from talks as JD Vance says dynamic makes diplomacy 'much more complicated'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran started on Friday in Oman, remarks from Vice President JD Vance earlier in the week questioning the absence of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from talks have raised a core dilemma for Washington — the person with ultimate authority in Tehran is not sitting at the negotiating table.

In the interview, Vance said, "It’s a very weird country to conduct diplomacy with, when you can't even talk to the person who's in charge of the country. That makes all of this much more complicated… It is bizarre that we can't just talk to the actual leadership of the country. It really makes diplomacy very, very difficult," he said on Megyn Kelly's podcast.

IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER BLAMES TRUMP FOR INCREASINGLY INTENSE DEMONSTRATIONS

The Supreme Leader has no equals

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, has served as Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and remains the country’s highest political and religious authority, with ultimate control over military, security and strategic decisions. That concentration of power means any diplomatic outcome must ultimately pass through him.

Sina Azodi, the director of the Middle East Studies Program at George Washington University, told Fox News Digital that Khamenei’s authority stems from direct control over Iran’s core power centers. "He is very powerful because he is the commander in chief of the armed forces and appoints the heads of the IRGC, the Artesh (conventional military), the judiciary and other important institutions."

Azodi added that protocol and hierarchy also explain Khamenei’s absence from negotiations. "Iranians are very adamant about diplomatic protocols — that since other countries don’t have the equivalent rank, he does not participate in any negotiations because his ‘equal’ rank does not exist," Azodi said. "Even when foreign heads of state visit him, there is only the Iranian flag, and foreign flags are not allowed."

Iranian sources familiar with internal discussions described Khamenei as operating from a legacy mindset at this stage of his life. "The supreme leader sees the confrontation with Washington as defining his historical role and believes Iran can retaliate against U.S. interests in the region. Khamenei is not focused on personal risk and views strategic confrontation as part of preserving his legacy," a Middle Eastern source speaking on the condition of anonymity told Fox News Digital.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital that Khamenei remains the decisive figure in Iran’s system even as the regime faces pressure at home and abroad.

"He wields great influence in Iran but also exercises the greatest veto in Iran’s political hierarchy"

"He wields great influence in Iran but also exercises the greatest veto in Iran’s political hierarchy," Ben Taleblu said.

He added, "The Iranian strategy… is to raise the cost of war in the thinking of the adversary," he said, describing a system that signals willingness to talk while simultaneously preparing for confrontation.

He warned that "regimes that are afraid and lethal and weak can still be dangerous," and said Tehran may believe threatening U.S. assets could deter a broader war even if such escalation risks triggering a stronger American response.

TOP IRANIAN GENERAL THREATENS TO 'CUT OFF' TRUMP'S HAND OVER POTENTIAL MILITARY STRIKES

"Very difficult to say what Khamenei’s mindset is, but I think that he, along with other senior officials, think that the current conflict is not an isolated phenomenon but rather the continuation of the June 2025 conflict and the recent protests, which he called ‘an American coup,’" Azodi told Fox News Digital.

"I think that he thinks that the U.S. is definitely after a regime change and that needs to be resisted at all costs," he added.

Inside Iran, frustration with Khamenei has become increasingly visible, according to a journalist reporting from within the country.

TRUMP SAYS IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI SHOULD BE 'VERY WORRIED' AMID TENSIONS

"What people want more than anything else is for Khamenei to die… I hear it every day, everywhere I go — why doesn’t he die?" the journalist told Fox News Digital.

"He is perceived as God’s representative, while leaders of enemy states are viewed as representatives of Satan, which is why he never meets with them."

"You just open the Twitter of Iranians… the tweet is, why don’t you die? And everybody knows who we are talking about. So a nation is waiting for him to die."

The journalist said many Iranians no longer believe political reform is possible and instead see generational change as the only turning point.

An Iranian journalist in exile, Mehdi Ghadimi, told Fox News Digital that, "The Islamic government considers itself obligated to enforce Islamic law across the entire world. They harbor hatred toward Iranians and Jews, whom they regard as enemies of Islam," he explained, "In such a structure, the leader is seen as more than a political ruler; he is perceived as God’s representative, while leaders of enemy states are viewed as representatives of Satan, which is why he never meets with them. If dialogue or compromise were to take place, his sacred image would collapse in the eyes of his supporters."

He continued, "For this reason, groups labeled as ‘moderate,’ ‘reformist’ or ‘pro-Western’ are created so that the West can negotiate with them," Ghadimi added. "No one within the structure of the Islamic Republic thinks about anything other than defeating the Western world and establishing Islamic dominance globally. The diplomats presented to Western politicians as moderates are tasked with using diplomacy to buy time for Khamenei."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The negotiations come amid heightened regional tensions, U.S. military deployments and unresolved disputes over Iran’s nuclear program and missile capabilities.

Regional analysts say that for the U.S., the central challenge remains unchanged. Diplomats can negotiate, but the final decision rests with one man — a leader shaped by decades of confrontation with the United States, focused on regime survival and determined to preserve his legacy even as Iran enters a new round of talks.