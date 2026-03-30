Iran's internet blackout hiding strike damage and suppressing dissent, Israeli officials say

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Israeli officials are warning that Iran’s ongoing internet blackout is shaping the battlefield in ways that extend far beyond cyberspace, limiting visibility into the impact of U.S. and Israeli strikes while tightening the regime’s grip on its own population.

Multiple Israeli sources told Fox News that the blackout is not only restricting information from leaving Iran but also preventing citizens from organizing internally, at a time when pressure on the regime is mounting. Attempts by civilians to access the internet through satellite services such as Starlink have been disrupted through jamming, according to Israeli officials, while hundreds of individuals suspected of using such terminals have been detained.

"This is a blackout on truth," a senior Israeli intelligence official told Fox News. "The regime is hiding reality from its own people. They don’t want the Iranian people to see how badly they’re getting hit."

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The information vacuum inside Iran is being filled by state-controlled narratives, according to the official.

"Iranians only know what they see on TV channels controlled by the Islamic regime, which falsely shows the U.S. and Israel being destroyed," the Israeli official said.

But the impact goes beyond perception. The blackout is also affecting behavior on the ground.

"And it’s not just about what people see, it’s about what they can do," the official said. "Cutting the internet stops people from communicating, from sharing what’s really happening, and from organizing."

The restrictions come as the Iranian regime faces both external military pressure and lingering internal unrest following a brutal crackdown earlier in 2026. In January, security forces opened fire on nationwide protests, with reports suggesting the toll could be more than 30,000 killed in a matter of days.

Against that backdrop, Israeli officials say the blackout reflects the regime’s fear of renewed unrest.

"The Iranian people are one of the things the regime fears most. That’s why this blackout was such a priority," the official said.

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The result, according to Israeli officials, is a war that is unfolding largely out of public view.

"This is one of the least visible wars in modern history because very little footage is coming out," the official said. "When this blackout is lifted, the full extent of the damage to the regime will become clear. Right now, we’re only seeing a small glimpse of just how badly they’re being decimated."

Israeli sources also linked the blackout directly to high-value military targets.

The U.S. and Israel, the official claims, "have taken out 25 senior commanders from the MOIS," referring to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence. "The majority (were) eliminated in the opening strike when they gathered for a meeting," the official said, adding that those targeted were involved in managing the blackout.

The official identified Esmail Khatib as among those killed, describing him as "the minister of Intelligence who was the guy who signed off on the blackout."

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U.S. analysts say the information domain is becoming a central front in the conflict.

John Spencer, executive director of the Urban Warfare Institute, wrote on X that "Iran has repeatedly shut down internet access to control its population. That capability can be reversed."

Spencer argued that external actors could shift the balance by targeting regime communications while enabling civilian connectivity.

"Disrupt regime command networks while enabling connectivity for the population through external systems. Information becomes a weapon. Control of narrative, coordination, and awareness shifts away from the regime," he wrote.

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He also pointed to underlying instability inside Iran, noting that the country’s population is "over 85 million, young, urban, and repeatedly discontent," with protest activity suggesting that a significant portion opposes the regime.

"Until now, civilians have largely been told to shelter," Spencer wrote. "That could change."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Iranian mission to the United Nations, which responded, "no comment."