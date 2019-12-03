Iran's security forces shot and killed 'rioters' in gas price protests, state TV reports

Iranian security forces shot and killed “rioters” in multiple cities amid the recent gas price protests, according to a report by the state-run television on Tuesday.

Iran has faced growing international criticism and pressure over the security force crackdown on demonstrations that spread across at least 100 cities and towns throughout the Islamic Republic in mid-November. Amnesty International estimated that at least 208 people were killed across the country in less than a week since the demonstrations first began on Nov. 15.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Iranian officials have disputed Amnesty’s figures but have offered no definitive accounts of how many people have been arrested, injured or killed in the protests following the theocratic government's announcement that it would raise gas prices by 50 percent to fund handouts for the country's poor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.