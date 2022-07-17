Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse

Iran previously imposed sanctions on 51 Americans in January and an additional 24 in April

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an Iranian dissident group, Tehran said on Saturday as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remained at an impasse.

Others blacklisted by Iran's Foreign Ministry for voicing support for the exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) included Republican former President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton, Iranian state media reported.

The sanctions, issued against dozens of Americans in the past on various grounds, let Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran. The steps, announced as Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to the Middle East, appear largely symbolic given the likely absence of such assets.

Giuliani, Pompeo and Bolton, all Republicans, have been widely reported to have taken part in MEK events and voiced support for the group. Both Pompeo and Bolton served under Trump.

NIKKI HALEY WARNS AGAINST BIDEN'S PUSH FOR DANGEROUS IRAN DEAL

The Iran Atrocities Tribunal recently met in London to investigate the killings of some 1500 protesters in 2019. Iran's current president was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in the violent crackdown.

The Iran Atrocities Tribunal recently met in London to investigate the killings of some 1500 protesters in 2019. Iran's current president was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in the violent crackdown. (Courtesy: Brian Erfani/The Iran Atrocities Tribunal)

Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans in January and another 24 in April.

Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact began in November in Vienna and continued in Qatar in June. But the negotiations have faced a months-long impasse.

In 2018, Trump abandoned the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, spurring Tehran to breach nuclear limits in the pact.

BIDEN PLEDGES US 'WILL NOT WALK AWAY' FROM MIDDLE EAST PARTNERSHIP, SAUDI ARABIA COMMITS TO PRODUCE MORE OIL

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden's administration pledged to support all Americans despite any disagreements over politics or policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The United States will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served," a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. "We are united in our resolve against threats and provocations, and we will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran."