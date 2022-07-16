Nikki Haley warns against Biden's push for dangerous Iran deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Amb. to the U.N. Nikki Haley blasted President Biden's push to strike a deal with Iran and took aim at the president for going to Saudi Arabia to "beg for oil" during his Middle East trip on "One Nation."

NIKKI HALEY: It's so interesting how wrong he continues to get foreign policy, and we're going to be dealing with foreign policy for the next 10 years because of all the failures that he's done. First of all, going to Israel, you've got to understand that getting in the Iran deal is counter to their survival. And if you want peace in that region, the Iran deal is the last thing you need to be getting into. Then you have him going to Saudi Arabia and it's unbelievable to me that he's going to Saudi to beg for oil when he should be begging our energy producers for forgiveness. We shouldn't ever go to another country to depend on anything.

What he does need to make sure that he gets out of the Saudi visit is how we're going to counter Iran. This is a country that says "death to America" and the region, all of the Arab countries know the dangers of Iran. Israel knows the dangers of Iran. It's like Biden's the only one that doesn't understand how dangerous this country is, the number one sponsor of terror and you're going to try and fall all over yourself to get into a deal with them.

