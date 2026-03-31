Iran moderates pushing Trump deal risk being ‘eliminated’ as regime fractures deepen

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Iranian officials pushing for negotiations with the United States risk being labeled traitors and "most likely eliminated," according to a policy expert, as internal fractures emerge inside Iran’s new regime.

Hooshang Amirahmadi, president of the American Iranian Council, said moderates advocating engagement with Washington are increasingly vulnerable at a moment when the Trump administration says it is in contact with elements of a "new" leadership.

"If the moderates were to push toward negotiation and a ceasefire, they will be considered traitors and will most likely be eliminated," Amirahmadi told Fox News Digital.

Amirahmadi’s warning came as Washington also appears to be navigating internal "fractures" amid the ongoing conflict.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. is engaged in serious talks with a "new" and "more reasonable" regime in Iran as the war enters its fifth week, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to say who exactly the U.S. is negotiating with but cited "fractures."

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"Well, I'm not going to disclose to you who those people are, because it probably would get them in trouble with some other groups of people inside of Iran. Look, there are some fractures going on there internally," Rubio said on "Good Morning America."

"Anyone in Iran who speaks of negotiation is suspected of paving the way for more war and destruction," Amirahmadi said before stating that the moderate reformers are thought of as "infiltrators and deemed traitors."

Amirahmadi also confirmed Rubio’s comments and highlighted an internal struggle within Tehran’s power structure, where remnants of what he called the "old regime," or the Khamenei-era system, still exist.

"Many of them support negotiation or a ceasefire. But the emerging new regime is made up of more hard line elements and views the others as traitors," he said.

"For a long time, there has been a serious gap — what we call a cleavage — between the hardliners or radicals and the moderates or reformists."

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Amirahmadi also described how "assassination in the Islamic Republic is not a new phenomenon. It has been there for a long time."

Amirahmadi spoke ahead of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth saying Tuesday that Washington remains firm on reaching an agreement to end the monthlong conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a press conference, Hegseth reiterated that Trump is willing to make a deal to end the war, adding that the new regime is now in place.

"If Iran is smart, it will make a deal. The new Iranian regime should already know that. This new regime, having undergone a regime change, should be smarter than the previous one. President Trump does not bluff and will not back down. He will make a deal, he is willing, and the terms of the deal are known to them," Hegseth said.

"The field and the war are in the control of the radical colonels, and that is what matters at this point," Amirahmadi added.

"The established bureaucracy is still run by the same old moderate regime, but then that is not a new regime. The new regime is certainly more radical," he said.

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Since the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the succession of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, the regime appears more reliant on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran’s power structure is increasingly dominated by IRGC figures like Ahmad Vahidi and Qods Force chief Esmail Qaani, alongside judicial figures such as Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Ayatollah Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

While President Masoud Pezeshkian’s influence could have waned, figures like Saeed Jalili, Guardian Council insider Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi continue shaping Iran’s security posture.

"There are basically the colonels; there are the Revolutionary Guards, people that are in the military. A few non-military hardliners are in universities, in government and places," Amirahmadi added.

"They have changed the regime into a very radical regime," Amirahmadi warned, "I don’t even think Khamenei’s son would favor negotiation, at least initially."

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"His position and condition are not entirely clear. His leadership appears symbolic — a reaction, even a gesture against figures like Trump."

"Trump and Netanyahu wanted regime change, and they have already achieved it, but the regime has just become more radical," Amirahmadi concluded.