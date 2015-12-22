Indian paramilitary plane crashes, killing all 10 aboard

A small Indian paramilitary plane crashed just outside New Delhi's main airport on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board, officials said.

An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash of the Super King plane belonging to India's Border Security Force, Junior Aviation Minister Mahesh Sharma told reporters.

The plane crashed into the boundary wall at the airport and landed in a small body of water, said A.K. Sharma, director of Delhi Fire Services. Part of the plane was submerged under water, he said.

At least 15 fire engines were at the site of the crash trying to extricate the wreckage.

The plane was heading from New Delhi to the eastern city of Ranchi. It was carrying eight engineers and two pilots.

Few other details were immediately available.