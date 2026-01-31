IDF says Gaza strikes hit terrorists, weapons facilities after ceasefire breach; hospitals report 30 killed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday that strikes across Gaza were carried out in response to what it described as a ceasefire violation in which eight terrorists were identified exiting underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah.

The IDF said it struck four commanders and additional terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as a weapons storage facility. A weapons manufacturing site and two launch sites belonging to Hamas in central Gaza were also hit, the IDF said.

Gaza hospitals run by the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said at least 30 Palestinians were reported killed in the strikes, according to The Associated Press.

US ENVOY WITKOFF SAYS HIGH-LEVEL MIAMI TALKS FOCUSED ON 'UNIFIED GAZAN AUTHORITY' AS ISRAEL CEASEFIRE ADVANCES

Hospital officials reported that casualties included civilians. They said the casualties included two women and six children from two different families. An airstrike also hit a police station in Gaza City, killing at least 14 and wounding others, Shifa Hospital director Mohamed Abu Selmiya said.

The strikes came a day after Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire. An Israeli military official told the AP that the strikes were carried out in response to ceasefire violations but declined to comment on specific targets.

The violence unfolded one day before the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was set to reopen, a move seen as a key step in the second phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. That phase includes limited border reopenings, efforts to demilitarize Gaza and discussions over postwar governance.

Israel has said the Rafah crossing has been a focal point for concerns about weapons smuggling by Hamas, and that security arrangements would accompany any reopening.

TWO IDF SOLDIERS KILLED AMID 'SEVERE' CEASEFIRE VIOLATION, 'IT'S NOT THE LAST,' ANALYST SAYS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel agreed to a "limited reopening" of the crossing under President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

Israel has said it continues to carry out strikes across the region in response to violations of ceasefire understandings. On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure and engineering vehicles in southern Lebanon, accusing the group of attempting to reestablish terror infrastructure in violation of agreements with Israel.

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli military official acknowledged that the IDF believes the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry’s overall death toll from the war is largely accurate, according to The Times of Israel. The military estimates around 70,000 Gazans were killed during the two-plus-year conflict triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

The Gaza Health Ministry currently reports 71,667 deaths, including more than 450 since the October 2025 ceasefire, though Israeli officials said the estimate does not include bodies believed to be buried under rubble.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has said 509 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began Oct. 10.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel also returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians on Thursday, days after recovering the remains of the last Israeli hostage, a Gaza Health Ministry official said, according to the AP.

The transfer marked the final hostage-detainee exchange under the first phase of the ceasefire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.