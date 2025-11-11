IDF eliminates terrorist in 'another ceasefire violation' in Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that it had thwarted "another ceasefire violation" in the Gaza Strip after a "terrorist" crossed the "yellow line" that separates control of the territory.

The incident is the second of its kind to have been reported over the last two days. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on Oct. 10.

"IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who was identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in southern Gaza, which posed an immediate threat to them," the Israeli military wrote on X on Tuesday.

"The IDF must remain deployed, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, to continue to operate to remove any immediate threat to the State of Israel," it added.

On Monday, the IDF said, "Two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in southern Gaza, posing an immediate threat to them."

"Following the identification, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat," it continued.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder and chairman of IDSF (Israel’s Defense and Security Forum), previously told Fox News Digital that Israeli forces had controlled nearly 80% of the Gaza Strip before their pullback to the designated "yellow line" — a position, he said, that helped compel Hamas to agree to the ceasefire.

"The withdrawal enables Israel to maintain control over 53% of the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi Corridor, most of Rafah, half of Khan Younis, and sections of northern Gaza," Avivi said. "Israel holds the high ground overlooking the coastal area, allowing the IDF to best protect Israeli towns."

He added that Hamas’ ability to smuggle weapons through the Egyptian border has been significantly curtailed.

Fox News’ Amelie Botbol contributed to this report.