Israeli troops 'open fire' on suspects who approached soldiers in northern Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s military said its troops in northern Gaza were forced to "open fire" Monday on a number of suspects who crossed a boundary that was set up under the ceasefire agreement.

"Earlier today, several suspects were spotted crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in northern Gaza, a clear violation of the agreement," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. "After multiple attempts to distance them, the suspects refused to comply, prompting troops to open fire to remove the threat."

The IDF also said, "Reports of terrorists infiltrating an IDF position are incorrect."

"The IDF urges Gaza residents to follow instructions and keep their distance from IDF troops," it added.

DOZENS KILLED IN GAZA AS VIOLENCE ERUPTS BETWEEN HAMAS AND ARMED CLANS

It’s unclear how many suspects were fired upon. Gaza’s health authority claimed Tuesday that six Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in two separate incidents, according to Reuters.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder and chairman of IDSF (Israel’s Defense and Security Forum), told Fox News Digital that Israeli forces had controlled nearly 80% of the Gaza Strip before their pullback to the designated "yellow line" on Friday — a position, he said, that helped compel Hamas to agree to the ceasefire.

"The withdrawal enables Israel to maintain control over 53% of the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi Corridor, most of Rafah, half of Khan Younis, and sections of northern Gaza," Avivi said. "Israel holds the high ground overlooking the coastal area, allowing the IDF to best protect Israeli towns."

AFTER TRUMP DECLARES ‘WAR IS OVER,’ HAMAS EXECUTES RIVALS IN GAZA TO REASSERT CONTROL

He added that Hamas’ ability to smuggle weapons through the Egyptian border has been significantly curtailed.

President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan specifies two more withdrawal phases, leaving the IDF eventually in charge of a security buffer zone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting incident on Monday comes a day after Hamas released the 20 remaining living hostages who were being held in Gaza.

Fox News’ Amelie Botbol contributed to this report.