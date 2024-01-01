Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

IDF confirms troops killed Hamas leader involved in Oct. 7 attack

Adil Mismah was allegedly killed in an airstrike conducted by the Israeli Air Force

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
IDF releases footage of K9 unit clearing houses in Gaza Video

IDF releases footage of K9 unit clearing houses in Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces released footage of a K9 unit clearing houses in Gaza and uncovering Hamas weapons stashes.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on social media Monday to have killed a Hamas commander who took part in the terrorist group’s invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, in which they overran the border and massacred 1,200 people.

In a post on X, the IDF said it eliminated Adil Mismah, the Nukhba Company commander of Deir al-Balah.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Mismah led terrorists into Kibbutz Kissufim and directed gunmen to devastate the communities of Nirim and Be’eri.

The IDF said Mismah was killed in an Israeli Air Force airstrike led by troops on the ground.

ISRAELI FORCES REVEAL FOOTAGE OF K9 UNIT CLEARING HOUSES IN GAZA, UNCOVERING HAMAS WEAPONS

Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Palestinian Hamas terrorists are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district in Gaza City, Gaza. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

In the same post, the IDF said it struck terror targets run by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, used for conducting warfare. During the operation, troops located substantial amounts of weapons, the IDF said.

Troops also destroyed a launch post, eliminated a terrorist cell accused of attacking IDF forces with mortar shells, and identified and eliminated a terrorist launching rockets in Khan Yunis.

US TROOPS TARGETED IN 3 MORE ATTACKS AT BASES IN IRAQ, SYRIA, LEAVING 1 INJURED

The post came as Israel announced plans to partially withdraw its forces from Gaza in the coming months as the war against Hamas enters a new phase.

The shift means the IDF will focus on more targeted operations against Hamas, reducing the use of artillery and air strikes.

US DEPLOYS MORE THAN 3K SAILORS, MARINES TO MIDDLE EAST FOLLOWING IRAN’S TARGETING OF SHIPS

Netanyahu briefing

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

It also means some reservists who were called up for active duty will return to civilian life to help stimulate the economy, according to Reuters.

While the change means a shift in how Israel goes after Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend that the war is set to last many more months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This will take six months at least, and involve intense mopping-up missions against the terrorists," an Israeli official told Reuters. "No one is talking about doves of peace being flown from Shajaia."

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.