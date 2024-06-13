Hezbollah bombards Israel with rockets, drones

Reports from the IDF say Hezbollah terrorists fired some 200 rockets towards northern Israel on Wednesday in retaliation to the death of a senior terror commander. (Video: Reuters)
The Hezbollah terrorist group launched waves of rockets and explosive drones into Israel in an attack that caused "nonstop alerts" on Israeli warning apps Thursday.
"Hezbollah is targeting northern Israel with more rockets and drones. Nonstop alerts," wrote Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.