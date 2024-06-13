Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Hezbollah bombards Israel with rockets, drones

Israeli warning apps were flooded with 'nonstop alerts' of rocket attacks

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets into Israel on Wednesday Video

Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets into Israel on Wednesday

Reports from the IDF say Hezbollah terrorists fired some 200 rockets towards northern Israel on Wednesday in retaliation to the death of a senior terror commander. (Video: Reuters)

The Hezbollah terrorist group launched waves of rockets and explosive drones into Israel in an attack that caused "nonstop alerts" on Israeli warning apps Thursday.

"Hezbollah is targeting northern Israel with more rockets and drones. Nonstop alerts," wrote Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.